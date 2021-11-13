Recently, New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf hosted a “Climate Summit” at the state Capitol whose stated goal was to “develop and deliver bold new policies to address our climate crisis.” A long list of environmental activists, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, spoke at the conference and, predictably, they echoed the progressive mantra that New Mexico must be a leader in creating a carbon-free economy. In other words, it was a pep rally for environmental activists to reduce our standard of living.
Nonetheless, every New Mexican wants a cleaner economy, which provides high-paying jobs and delivers cheap and sustainable energy. It is a worthy goal, but it is also important to consider how that goal is realized. The climate summit’s carbon-free fairy tale failed to recognize obvious realities that makes their virtue signaling a bad deal for hardworking New Mexico families.
These eco-activist edicts are coming down from the governor and speaker not for the people, but rather imposed on the people. Whether it’s higher gasoline prices, costlier heating and cooling bills, and more expensive cars and trucks, those in charge are more than willing to force these higher prices on working families as the cost for being a “global leader” on climate change. These edicts have already proven to be detrimental to working families in European economies, and now we are supposed to sit by and allow one of the most impoverished states in the nation to carry the eco-left’s Green New Deal experiment.
The arrogance of those who think if New Mexico would only approve clean fuel standards, methane emission restrictions and stricter carbon-free mandates, that global warming will be cured, is mind-numbing and an insult to our working families. These eco-activists want to strangle our already-struggling economy, while China, India and other developing countries continue to pour carbon emissions into the atmosphere, far outpacing anything New Mexico could ever dream of producing.
While the activists shut down oil and gas in New Mexico, the Middle East is ramping up production in vastly unregulated operations. This means the SUVs the progressives drove to the Roundhouse to complain about emissions will be fueled by gasoline from operations that emit far more emissions than anything the Permian Basin would ever allow.
The governor and speaker conveniently leave out how they will make up the loss of 45 percent of the state’s revenue. They fail to mention how this loss in government funding will affect our state’s working families. Their only option is to raise taxes.
New Mexicans will not only see increasing taxes, we are in for a California-like energy crisis. Our working families already are seeing increased utility costs, increased fuel prices and inflation. Next summer will come the brownouts. Democrats have willfully sold New Mexicans peace of mind in utilities for extra campaign cash.
The reality is these environmental activists achieve nothing more than increasing our state’s economic uncertainty. Rather than having showcase “climate summits” to fire up progressive campaign contributors, let’s have all New Mexicans work together to find responsible and balanced solutions. If we continue on the path being pushed by Lujan Grisham and Egolf, our state’s economic future may be more daunting than anyone can comprehend.
In your alternative scenario, Mr. Townsend, we can endure a Survivor Reality Show based on the impending carbon fuel driven Climate Collapse.
Long on the critique, short for real solutions.
Conservatives oppose funding island nations and other third world countries now suffering from the effects of the Industrial Revolution that never delivered substantial benefits to their shores. Perhaps New Mexicans, like those island nations, should be asking for relief from the fossil fuel industries whose lasting effects have been health threats and environmental degradation.
How to fund relief? Well lets roll out to Santa Fe Airport and count private hets. Or ponder where a $50 million donation to the Santa Fe Institute originated, or why $15 million of that donation will be allocated to its Tesuque campus?
Too many at the top of the US Privilege pyramid, living too high for too long, with no-one at the wheel looking out for the future of our finite world.
