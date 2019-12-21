This is the perfect time to demonstrate technology for capturing carbon dioxide emissions from the San Juan coal plant and sending it by pipeline to the Permian Basin to boost recovery of oil and natural gas.
Given that fossil fuels continue to dominate world energy production (about 80 percent), carbon capture could be the technology that makes a real difference in the battle against global warming.
Former President Barack Obama regularly included carbon capture, use and storage among ways to reduce carbon emissions. But the technology has never been demonstrated at a large coal facility like the 847-megawatt San Juan plant in the Four Corners area.
Shutting down the San Juan plant appears to be a done deal. Major coal companies have gone bankrupt, and the coal industry is in serious trouble. The outlook for New Mexico’s energy future is further clouded by the Navajo Transitional Energy Company’s questionable push to purchase the Montana and Wyoming assets of the bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy Company. Nevertheless, an opportunity to demonstrate carbon capture, use and storage technology is worth considering.
President Donald Trump, who seems less worried about the dangers of global warming, is much more concerned about the loss of jobs from the shutdown of coal plants and mines. Instead of shutting down the San Juan plant, which would result in the loss of 1,600 direct and indirect jobs and millions of dollars in revenue, demonstrating carbon capture, use and storage technology would enable the facility to operate beyond the 2022 closure date.
With carbon capture, use and storage, coal plants capture carbon dioxide and pipe it to where it can be used for enhanced oil recovery or pumped underground for long-term isolation. The Environmental Protection Agency says this technology can be made ready for large-scale use.
There is no question that successful demonstration of carbon capture, use and storage at the San Juan plant depends on money. And it is encouraging that the project is being pursued in collaboration among the city of Farmington; Enchant Energy, which is seeking to acquire a 95 percent stake in the plant, and a hedge fund.
Investing in carbon capture, use and storage technology, while allowing the continued use of coal, is not only logical but might produce the solution to global warming that the world needs.
A carbon capture, use and storage strategy would encourage other coal-rich countries that are doing little or nothing to reduce carbon emissions to adopt carbon capture, use and storage. It would send a powerful signal to countries like China and India to reduce their carbon footprints. But getting other countries to replicate a successful carbon-reduction strategy will require demonstrating carbon capture, use and storage at a large coal plant, along with some technological breakthroughs.
To be successful, enhanced oil recovery must help pay for the cost of installing the carbon capture, use and storage technology, along with a pipeline to transport the carbon dioxide. Currently, several smaller coal plants in the U.S. and Canada are being used for enhanced oil recovery, with mixed success. A government tax credit pays part of the cost. What’s needed is to demonstrate the use of carbon capture, use and storage technology at a large coal plant.
Environmental groups should like the long overdue commitment to carbon capture, use and storage. Ideally, carbon capture, use and storage could be adapted for production of petrochemicals and plastics at a profit. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other research centers are trying to develop a breakthrough technology to do this.
A renewables-only strategy would fail because baseload power from coal plants is essential for electricity reliability. If we close coal plants that provide reliable energy, we will squander the opportunity to demonstrate technologies that other countries could actually use to reduce emissions. An integral part of such a strategy is access, particularly in developing countries, to carbon capture, use and storage.
