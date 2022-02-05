House Bill 6 (“Clean Futures Act”) and Senate Bill 14 (“Clean Fuels Standard”) are designed to fail because they rely primarily on “carbon trading” and “offsets” as the mechanism to allegedly lower carbon emissions, something we so desperately need in order to address the climate crisis.
We only have to look to the European Union and California’s flagship carbon market to see the cautionary tale. The bills reflect a dirty industry’s attempt to monetize pollution by investing in an outdated market that needs reform. Even banks are questioning whether they could be putting up money for credits that have a dubious climate benefit.
Carbon credits are supposed to provide offsets to emissions, removing CO2 from the atmosphere and prevent emitted pollution. In reality, purchasing carbon credits continues business as usual. Mark Carney, United Nations special envoy on climate finance, announced plans to launch a cleaned-up and more credible carbon market in London that could trade $100 million a year in credits. However, a Trove CEO contends that more than 60 percent of credits on the market are from projects that have “questionable additionality claims, rarely perform the way market intended, the poor quality credits are the cause of carbon leakage.”
California Assembly Bill 32 established the California Air Resources Board to oversee the carbon market offsets. California law requires that “to the extent feasible,” climate regulations must minimize leakage. The legislation defines “leakage” as a reduction in emissions of greenhouse gasses within the state that is offset by an increase in emissions of greenhouse gasses outside the state and dictates the board should only recognize net reductions in emissions to the atmosphere, banning resource “shuffling.” It went so far as to require company executives to attest that they were not engaged in shuffling. Yet the industry-influenced board developed 13 “safe harbor” exemptions to the definition of resource shuffling despite an absolute prohibition of this practice. That has resulted in actual carbon market leakage, estimated to cause from 108-187 million tons of CO2 to leak out of California’s market.
Successful programs will demand strict accounting rules with robust frameworks and mitigation mechanisms that require certification of emission reductions. HB 6 and SB14 lack such important guidance. Instead, both bills incentivize emissions reduction through buying and selling of the permits without specific guidance, giving permission to pollute. That’s because there will be no oversight by a board lacking staff and already inundated with demands to enforce air emissions. These trading schemes show that it does not matter how or where the emissions are supposed to be reduced around the globe; carbon offsets are about incentivizing pollution.
If the governor and Legislature want polluters to stop contributing to climate change, they must first start by requiring emission reduction regulation that works, not schemes the industry can game. We need simple and specific carbon-emission reductions. What about no new oil and gas permits? What about no new fuel cars sold in New Mexico after 2024? What about penalties for flaring and venting, toxic-produced water discharges, worker poisoning: fines, and after three violations, permits to conduct business revoked? Pass corporate three-strikes-you’re-out bills!
We need serious action on the climate crisis: No more “carbon bubbles.”
