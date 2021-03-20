Seems to me the current political fuss over so-called cancel culture is simply distracting Americans from more important issues.
I am speaking, of course, of the furor about Pepe Le Pew and the recent decision by the Dr. Seuss Foundation to withdraw six of the Theodor Geissel’s children’s books that included racist stereotypes.
In case you’ve been too busy with more important things — like stuck by your phone waiting for your vaccine appointment — and haven’t heard, after the Dr. Seuss dust up (without so much as a nod to Tasmanian Devil) and a New York Times columnist criticized Pepe’s character for having “normalized rape culture,” Warner Bros. disclosed it had cut Pepe’s scene from the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie with LeBron James. Making this “news” sound loonier, some conservative members of Congress and Fox News pundits are citing this as the latest proof of alleged lefty, anti-democratic “cancel culture.”
La vache! This had me worried — not only about Pepe’s sudden demise, but the fates of his Looney Tunes fellow travelers.
Did Elmer Fudd normalize killing wiley wabbits without due process? Did Roadrunner normalize deceptive practices? And how about that Betty Boop? (I know, carbon-dating myself here.) Had Betty subconsciously encouraged generations of unwitting young women to squeal “boop-boop-de-doop” when excited?
I remember watching, as a young lad, cartoons with Pepe doing his “Le Pewing.” For some reason, giggling as Pepe imposed his unwanted attentions on Penelope Pussycat and other female critters (species discrimination, apparently, was not Pepe’s thing) did not result in my acting similarly when I grew up. Maybe that was because I had two sisters, though I suspect it had more to do with the fact that, even as a tyke, I got it: Pepe was a real stinker and there was nothing normal about his amorous assaults.
I suppose some folks looking for simple solutions to the serious cultural issues in this country might actually worry that some looney tuners (our former president? A sitting governor from another state?) might have been inspired by Monsieur Le Pew to imitate (or in the former’s case exceed) his behavior. And, I suppose, some of them might conclude that it was Yosemite Sam, not our former tweeter-in-chief or Patrick Henry, that motivated QAnon followers and the other loonies who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to believe they were just being patriotic.
Mais au contraire! After a little research, turns out Warner Bros. made its decision to cut Pepe’s scene from Space Jam 2 long before the recent criticism of his overbearing character and a few of Dr. Seuss’ stereotypes. And talk about “cancel culture,” turns out the scene they cut had the victim of Pepe’s unwanted advances slapping him silly and spinning into a bar stool. Seems if anything got “canceled,” it was Monsieur Le Pew’s comeuppance — from his “victim.”
I doubt Fox News or CPAC attendees will report that cultural cancellation.
My father once told me his podiatrist in Springfield, Mass., where I was born, had “accidentally” demolished Theodor Geisel’s family home, before city officials could designate and save it as a cultural landmark, so he and his buddies could erect an office complex there. Now that’s what I call real cancel culture!
Perhaps Americans should be more concerned about Alex Jones’ conspiracy-mongering and Facebook’s echo-chambering of false narratives than Chuck Jones’ creations. And might we all be better served if Warner Bros. restores Monsieur Le Pew’s scene in Space Jam 2 and, with a “beep beep” to acknowledge Roadrunner, those who play the “cancel culture” card are left beyond the cliff edge, without a parachute?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.