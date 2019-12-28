Let’s begin with the understanding that no system, no program, no matter how well-intentioned, is perfect. There will always be cheaters, whether in assistance programs, medical programs, politics, corporate taxes, etc. But how, in good conscience, can we ignore the plight of so many who are hungry? How do we ignore children who haven’t enough to eat? To EAT?
The cruelty and depravity of the Trump administration is bottomless. A trillion-dollar tax cut for people who couldn’t spend it all if they lived 10 lifetimes. A dramatic and gratuitous boost in military spending. A border wall (to be paid for by Mexico … right?) that all experts agree is pointless and ineffective, wasting billions. The list is endless.
But America, the richest and fattest (literally and figuratively) country in history, can’t find it in its collective heart to feed starving people? Apparently it isn’t enough to try to limit or deprive people of health care. Now this despicable pack of cowards who have co-opted the Republican name wants to starve into oblivion those it finds undesirable. Well, that would reduce the need for health care, I guess.
I realize many in our society are averse to more regulations, sometimes justifiably so. But often government is the only agency with the power to effect needed change. We can’t rely on the “market will self-regulate” doctrine. Can you spell Wells Fargo, Enron, Boeing to name but a few? In France, a law passed a few years ago mandates supermarkets to donate unsold but edible products to food banks and other charities. It has saved thousands of tons of perfectly healthy food.
In our country, we are obsessed with “sell by” dates that are, for the most part, well short of “OK to eat by” dates. Ask a mother or father whose children don’t have adequate food whether they care about the date on the item as long as it’s safe to eat. I’d like to see every one of the politicians who supported this unconscionable act go hungry for even a day or, for some of them, to miss even a single meal.
The real irony is that so many people in the states most zealously supportive of this Republican hatefulness are the greatest recipients of federal tax dollars. I wonder what they’d say if they lost those subsidies.
