All of us who have lived here in Santa Fe have feelings regarding the destruction of the Plaza obelisk; some strong, some mixed. I just feel sad.
I think the obelisk was a well-intentioned and flawed memorial done from a singular point of view in a multicultural community. It is the result of continued decisions and statements from leadership that has excluded some of our friends and neighbors. It was inevitable that it would portray a thoughtless and judgmental society. What made the obelisk special to me was that one plaque once stated, “To the Heroes who have Fallen in Various Battles with Savage Indians in the Territory of New Mexico,” but in recent times was edited by an anonymous stoneworker to remove the word “savage.” I used to walk by and smile inside.
Whoever did that didn’t destroy the obelisk, but simply changed the conversation. It helped define who we are in Santa Fe. I have heard that the obelisk belongs in a museum where it could be presented in the context of the times. However, I believe that on the Plaza, with an edited text, our history became living again. It required that we think and reflect on what it said then and now. It required a conversation with ourselves and how we feel about who we are as a society, how we have changed and where we want to be.
Now it is gone.
We are all the losers for it. We lost because for many generations, we have been afraid of having the discussion with ourselves. I am disappointed in our elected leaders, but they have postponed what all of our previous leader have postponed. We will continue to be the losers as long as we continue to avoid listening to everyone in our community.
Whenever we leave one of our members off a discussion, they will always have a word to say. Maybe not now, but it will be said. When the obelisk came down in October, all of our community members still did not have a say. That was done by a small group of people who spoke only for themselves.
I believe that this group, starting from the Black Lives Matter movement, acted out in part because of a lack of courage in beginning the discussion of who we are here in Santa Fe and in Northern New Mexico. When the BLM movement began and our neighbors of color asked for our support, we gave it wholeheartedly. However, when they asked us for support, they didn’t ask us to speak for them. They have much to say and no need for our assistance in that regard.
What happened on Oct. 12 was a group of people who spoke and acted without the consent of anyone other than themselves. It was an act of entitlement of their own anger over that of the feelings of a large, diverse community who have much to say and no invitation to say it.
The resulting destruction of the obelisk was not inevitable, but predictable. Now our community is left with private conversations and letters to the editor like mine. There is much talk, yet little is heard. Such a waste.
The destruction of the obelisk is their shame. The failure to begin a thoughtful and meaningful discussion with ourselves is our shame.
Can we begin now? Not just talking, but listening? A Native American man who was observing the destruction taking place shouted, “You can do what you want, but you can’t change history!” Well said, sir. We can’t change it. But, if we are finally ready, we can transcend it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.