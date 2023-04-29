I am writing to express my wholehearted agreement with the views that affordable housing is urgently needed in Santa Fe. The escalating cost of living has unfortunately compelled numerous families and friends to leave the city, resulting in significant hardships for them. I commend the dedication of such groups as Homewise to addressing this issue and share the belief that affordable housing is a critical concern for our community.

As a longtime resident who grew up on West Alameda Road (inaccessible for now) and with many family members residing in Area 1B, I understand the challenges associated with affordable housing.

It is disheartening to witness how this issue — whether Area 1B should be annexed by the city or become part of Agua Fría village — has devolved into a NIMBY, or not-in-my-backyard, problem. All of this fails to address the core problem of poor city management.

Aaron Borrego was born and raised in Santa Fe and is a real estate investor.

