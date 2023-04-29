I am writing to express my wholehearted agreement with the views that affordable housing is urgently needed in Santa Fe. The escalating cost of living has unfortunately compelled numerous families and friends to leave the city, resulting in significant hardships for them. I commend the dedication of such groups as Homewise to addressing this issue and share the belief that affordable housing is a critical concern for our community.
As a longtime resident who grew up on West Alameda Road (inaccessible for now) and with many family members residing in Area 1B, I understand the challenges associated with affordable housing.
It is disheartening to witness how this issue — whether Area 1B should be annexed by the city or become part of Agua Fría village — has devolved into a NIMBY, or not-in-my-backyard, problem. All of this fails to address the core problem of poor city management.
My recent experience exemplifies the inefficiency of our city government. When I sought a simple curb cut permit for my property in the city limits, I was told I needed written approval from a homeowners association located across a public road. My property is not part of that association. When I requested the specific code or policy mandating this requirement, I was advised to seek the HOA’s sign-off rather than being provided with the relevant code.
Consequently, I have incurred substantial attorney fees and have yet to obtain the permit. This incident is just one example of the city’s mismanagement, inadequate understanding of city code and overall lack of coordination, which further exacerbates the rising costs of construction and housing affordability in Santa Fe.
Given these challenges, it is crucial to question how we can expect the residents of Area 1B to willingly embrace the idea of becoming part of this flawed system. They’ve been ignored for 14 years.
Carefully consider the concerns raised about the city’s management practices and the detrimental impact they have on affordable housing initiatives. By enhancing coordination, transparency and efficiency within our city government, we can create an environment more conducive to addressing the affordable housing crisis and ensure a better future for Santa Fe and its residents.
Opposition to city annexation is not an assault on affordable housing; it is, in fact, a community boldly voicing their concerns about the absence of adequate representation, services and support. By improving our city’s management practices, we can pave the way for a brighter future for Santa Fe and its residents.
Aaron Borrego was born and raised in Santa Fe and is a real estate investor.