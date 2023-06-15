As the character Ted Lasso in the TV series by the same name cautions: “Don’t judge a person by their weakest moment. We all deserve a second chance.”
With this wisdom in mind I’m giving those of you in parts of the Christian community a second chance to turn away from destroying the freedoms America has fought and died for over the past 246 years — all in an effort to force Americans and the world to live under the yoke of your warped “Christian” code of ethics.
Under the disguise of a certain type of Christianity, your code includes book banning to take away our freedom of expression to write and read what we choose. Your fascism on abortion destroys all women’s freedom to have control over their own bodies. Your hegemony wants to place Christian pastors in counseling positions in public schools destroying our constitutional freedom of religion. White supremacy poisons our freedom to embrace all people, not just white people. You stigmatize and punish our friends and family members for their sexual and gender orientation, destroying our freedom to love whomever we choose and be whomever we are. Your attacks on our election system destroys our freedom to vote in fair elections. Your intolerance even attempts to destroy our economic freedom as you demand private companies like Disney and other free enterprise companies kneel to your values. And worst of all, you promote violence to achieve your goals.
Under the banner of the Republican Party, America is losing these freedoms and we will lose more, becoming enslaved under the choke hold of a Republican “Christian” party where truth is an obstacle to your goal is to gain power. And so, I’m giving you a second chance not to be judged by your appalling assault on our freedoms and return to the true essence of your being a Christian. To return to the core tenants of Christian ideology that the Republican Party treats with casual disregard. And in the process, destroys what was once a righteous Christian faith.
Harland Soper, an artist, views New Mexico's history through the eyes and stories told by our Indigenous forefathers as told in their petroglyphs. He lives in Eldorado with his wife and two Dachshunds.