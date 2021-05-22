This summer the federal debt will once again bump up against the statutory debt ceiling, and Congress will have to raise or suspend that ceiling.
With that deadline in mind, Senate Republicans have announced they will not support increasing or suspending the ceiling unless they pair it with comparable spending cuts. This is despite their willingness to support debt-ceiling increases of $3.9 trillion during Donald Trump’s four years as president.
If there is one simple lesson from the 2011 and 2013 budget crises, it is that negotiating with congressional Republicans to raise the debt ceiling is a losing strategy.
In 2011, as Congress faced the need to raise the ceiling, Speaker John Boehner told President Barack Obama that, even if it meant the government would default on its obligations, Republicans would not agree unless Democrats agreed to major spending cuts. That threat seemed sufficiently real to cause major declines in financial markets, and on Aug. 5, 2011, for the first time in history, Standard and Poor’s downgraded the long-term credit rating for U.S. government bonds. To prevent the threatening financial crisis, the president and congressional Democrats, myself included, agreed to support The Budget Control Act of 2011.
With the advantage of hindsight, that was a mistake. Bragging about what he considered a Republican victory, Sen. Mitch McConnell said, “I think some of our members thought the default issue was a hostage you might take a chance at shooting. Most of us didn’t think that. What we did learn is this — it’s a hostage that’s worth ransoming.”
Emboldened by their success in 2011, Republicans attempted a similar hostage taking again in 2013. This time their threat to default on the debt occurred in the middle of a budget crisis in which congressional Republicans had shut the government to force Democrats to delay implementation of the Affordable Care Act.
Obama announced he would not negotiate over the extension of the debt ceiling. He said, “Let’s stop the threats. Let’s stop the political posturing. Let’s keep our government open. Let’s pay our bills on time. Let’s pass a budget.”
Republican leaders decried the president’s unwillingness to negotiate, but before the deadline for increasing the ceiling, they enacted the required increase.
President Obama wisely called their bluff in 2013.
President Joe Biden should do the same this summer.
