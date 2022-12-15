Just outside Santa Fe, within O’ga Pogeh and Cochiti Pueblo territories, is a place of cosmic connection and cultural convergence: the
106,883 acres that make up the Caja del Río, one of the most ecologically rich and culturally significant landscapes in the Southwest. But now, because of heinous acts of careless individuals in our own backyard, the Caja is among the most vandalized and misused areas of land in all of Santa Fe County. This mistreatment of the Caja must stop.
For the second time this year, sacred sites in the Caja were the target of vandalism after an individual used spray paint to deface the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs.
As a member of the Jemez Pueblo and someone dedicated to the permanent protection of the Caja del Rio, I’m angry and disappointed. Harming these sacred etchings that have been part of our culture for generations is a direct insult to us and our ancestors. These petroglyphs not only hold significance to our communities, they document the stories of how the land, wildlife and people coexist. They are messages left by Indigenous people before us to communicate with those who will inherit the land in the future. To deface them is not only illegal, it is morally wrong and deeply hurtful. We as Earth People take stewardship of these lands seriously, and we wish others would too.
Sadly, vandalism is not the only threat facing the Caja del Río. Another is out-of-control and illegal dumping, which is only getting worse. Members of the coalition to protect the Caja regularly sponsor public cleanup days, like we did last month, and each time, we see more and more trash. Deep inside the Caja, one should find pristine vistas and untouched beauty; instead, you’ll often find a heaping pile of mattresses, large household appliances and other garbage left for others to clean-up.
The Caja del Río is a gift from our ancestors. It is not a landfill. We implore anyone who has dumped trash here to stop and ask nearby community members to be vigilant and call the Bureau of Land Management and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office if you suspect someone is illegally dumping.
Every instance of vandalism and illegal dumping, defacement and unregulated shooting is a reminder that we need permanent, federal protection of these lands in order to preserve the integrity of the Caja. Our law enforcement officials must increase monitoring of these areas and prosecute anyone defacing cultural sites to the fullest extent of the law.
We need the Department of the Interior and our Congressional delegation to understand the urgent needs facing the Caja. We stand ready to work with them, the greater Santa Fe community and tribal leaders to come up with a permanent co-management plan based on meaningful tribal consultation. The longer we wait, we only prolong the misuse and vandalism this land is experiencing. The time to act is now.
Until then, we will continue working to spread the word about the need to protect these beautiful lands. I am grateful to the diverse coalition of businesses, spiritual leaders, outdoor recreationists, land conservationists and Santa Fe’s south side community leaders who are coming together to support native communities to determine the most appropriate combination of administrative and legislative actions to safeguard this special place for future generations.
We invite the public to learn more about the threats and opportunities facing the Caja at a free film screening and panel discussion starting noon Saturday at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. For more information, please visit cajadelrio.org/screening
Brophy Toledo is a member of the Jemez Pueblo, cultural adviser for the Flower Hill Institute and co-founder of the Chaco Heritage Association.