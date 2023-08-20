It’s no secret land is becoming more scarce and the allure of land ownership can be a powerful one, offering a sense of security and potential for future investment. However, in today’s world, where digital communication and remote transactions have become the norm, it’s essential to be aware of the potential scams that unscrupulous individuals can use to exploit landowners, especially those who own land free and clear.

Whether you’re a landowner or a Realtor, understanding these scams and taking preventive measures can help safeguard your interests.

The most common scam we’re seeing is someone pretending to own a property and initiating a sale. This kind of scam is becoming more and more common. Unsuspecting buyers are spending time and money investigating potential properties and, in some rare but unfortunate cases, are actually closing on purchases. Money spent can be difficult or impossible to recover.

Kyle Klain is the co-leader of Barker Realty.

