As small business owners for over a decade, we strongly support Senate Bill 11, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, understanding the positive effects paid family and medical leave would have not only on our workforce but also on our bottom line.

Coming out of the COVID-19 years, we know that we, along with countless other small business owners, are weighing significant concerns: how to recover the financial health of our businesses, finding and retaining our employees and reevaluating work-life balance for ourselves and our employees.

Starting with work/life balance, it’s no secret that workforce expectations have changed coming out of the pandemic. We find our employees putting their own physical and mental health and family concerns before work priorities. Though at times frustrating for a business owner, there is a lesson there for us to learn: Work is not everything.