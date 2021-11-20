The New Mexico Building & Construction Trades Council consisting of 15 construction craft unions representing more than 11,000 people, has unanimously endorsed the proposed PNM/Avangrid merger.
There is more at stake in the Public Regulation Commission’s decision on the merger than was stated in the recommendation decision.
Approval means New Mexico’s workforce will continue to be gainfully employed well into the future as we aggressively and boldly transition to clean and reliable energy resources.
It is our view that our state’s economy, our workforce, and our livelihoods should have been given significantly more consideration. Instead, the unfortunate recommendation focused on thinly founded supposition aimed at the globally acclaimed utility, Avangrid.
Little, if anything was even mentioned or considered regarding the actual performance, safety record, or the opportunities for our communities or our workforce will have to thrive and grow with this new collaboration.
This merger, in addition to jobs, means partnership with local communities, training and career paths that keep New Mexicans employed and in New Mexico. When you look at Avangrid’s history in the Northeast, it’s evident that customer service and reliability are their number one commitment. Our members are the people who will provide that reliability.
Avangrid invests in a safe, well-trained and dependable workforce. When powerlines go down, a severe storm hits or another incident happens that causes electrical outages, it’s our members that are on the front line ensuring New Mexicans have the critical power sources available, usually without a second thought.
New Mexico’s and our members’ futures are now in the Public Regulation Commission’s hands. We encourage you to think of our state’s workforce, who, with our new partners, are ready, willing, and able to improve on delivering the reliable, efficient service New Mexico deserves. Please vote yes, and let’s move forward into a brighter future for all New Mexicans.
Courtenay Eichhorst is President of the New Mexico Building Trades Council.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.