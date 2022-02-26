The amount of bleak coverage about setbacks, trauma and inequity in New Mexico schools over the last two years is heartbreaking yet expected for a system that has not embraced the changes necessary to adapt to present-day reality.
Barriers that create inequitable student outcomes across lines of race and class existed long before the pandemic, but more than ever, New Mexico students need schools to offer safe and engaging learning environments, social-emotional support services and resources to build toward futures to which they aspire. At the same time, the challenges teachers are facing have caused many to feel overwhelmed.
More than 75 percent of teachers nationally cite high job stress, an all-time high. In New Mexico, there were over 1,000 teacher vacancies at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, an 84 percent increase from the previous year. In addition, there is evidence that too few young New Mexicans want to pursue teaching careers. Given the undeniable impact teaching has on students’ long-term success, our current teacher shortage is on track to be tomorrow’s workforce crisis.
If we want New Mexico students to thrive, we must prioritize teacher recruitment and retention. This means enacting policies and structures for the profession to be more sustainable and attractive, and promoting stronger, more diverse pathways to teaching. We’re encouraged by initial efforts to do so, such as homegrown initiatives, student internships, residency programs and more competitive compensation, and also encourage decision-makers and leaders across the state to continue the momentum in driving toward broader systems-change efforts.
After 20 years, Teach For America New Mexico has shifted our focus to pursue strategies to positively influence key moments in teacher recruitment and retention. We hope to fortify pathways to teaching and build toward a stronger New Mexico teacher workforce and more equitable education system. We are partnering with stakeholders across the state to pilot these new strategies. Some include:
- With Cuba Independent Schools students and Future Focused Education, implementing paid tutoring internships including workforce development training, early literacy teaching skills and encouragement to pursue teaching.
- With University of New Mexico students, working with marketing and communications undergraduates on a campaign to attract more of their peers to the teaching profession.
- With prospective teachers, launching a website that offers step-by-step guidance, videos, one-on-one consulting and microgrants to support licensure and the transition to teaching.
- With current teachers, offering a variety of programming, including a New Mexico Teacher Leader Fellowship,
- designed to support early teachers to stay in the profession and increase their impact over time.
For each, we will share artifacts, lessons and outcomes, so we can learn together and accelerate meaningful change. We are encouraged by the amount of innovation that’s already been happening across the state and believe it will be crucial to not only pursue these efforts, but also maintain a high level of rigor in evaluating the work, making data-informed decisions and collaborating to scale best practices.
There is no single solution to bring about an equitable and excellent education for all children. It will take all of us, particularly decision-makers, to tackle root issues, advocate for policies and practices that better serve teachers and students, and scale evidence of progress and possibility.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.