In all of the early neighborhood notification meetings I have attended about the proposed South Meadows development, supporters of the open space never have expressed opposition to developing additional housing or denied the need for affordable housing.
The theme I have heard from open space supporters is simply to request that Homewise secure a different development site. On my commute every morning, I come across available lots for sale that could alleviate all of the opposition to this development. There are lots available on Airport Road, Rufina Street, West Alameda Street and one on the corner of Lopez Lane.
For some reason, Homewise has been hyperfocused on this lot and its officials are not open to hearing the concrete concerns of the citizens of this area. It claims it has surveyed local residents asking them if they wanted to see a “park” in this area. Most residents said yes, assuming the survey was asking if they wanted the 22.2 acres of open space preserved as a park. To me, this seems a manipulation.
Homewise officials say they are committed to the community and yet I do not believe they are listening to the voices of the neighbors in this area where we already are underserved in parks and open spaces.
In 2001 this open space was reported to be preserved as open space as a commitment to the citizens. Somehow the city/county government dropped the ball. If this open space is developed, I believe it sets a precedent that all open space can be at risk for development, which would destroy the natural ecosystem that exists there. This ecosystem consists of native plants and animals.
Nearby neighbors, some who can’t commute to trails, utilize this open space to improve their quality of life — which we all know has suffered because of COVID-19. This open space could be used as an outdoor learning opportunity for children in their educational programs.
What’s more, developing this area would increase risk to current commuters. I can barely leave my neighborhood at high-volume travel times, and we are anticipating the opening of the apartment complex next to El Camino Real Academy. A housing development would increase the problem.
Instead, save the open space. And Homewise developers, find a vacant lot that is not cherished for your project.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.