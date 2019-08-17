How can we, the community of Santa Fe, navigate our water future? We’ve all heard the phrase “water is life,” but what should we do with that concept? If water really is life (which it is) and life is really precious (and it is), then let’s treat our use of water with the same care that we apply to our lives.
When we’re sick we go to a hospital where a team of medical practitioners will apply both medical science and medical ethics to devise a treatment plan that is right for us. We might not be aware of the ethics side, but it’s there. “Do no harm” is a long-standing ethical principle that grew into today’s medical ethics. The impetus came from the Nuremberg trials about Nazi war crimes, which exposed the need for universal ethical standards about medical experiments, fundamental human rights and the ethical responsibilities of medical practitioners.
Water planners don’t get ethical training because the water profession has not yet devised a coherent set of water ethics. There hasn’t been a widely recognized need, but there certainly is now. The silver lining of the Trump administration is that norms that we never realized were important are being overturned to expose the need for universal standards of respecting the planet and future generations of both humans and all other species as well. We can wait and hope for a post-Trump tribunal on crimes against humanity and nature, or we can act now to identify the values we want to manifest through the way we use our water.
Our Santa Fe water ethic can be constructed on the basis of home-grown New Mexican values about water. Our pre-capitalist Spanish acequia traditions illustrate the principle of water as a commons, as a resource that everyone ultimately depends upon and needs to manage collectively. Our native Indian nations honor the living waters of the Rio Grande and the Earth herself and the multitude of species.
Aldo Leopold drew on both Native and Hispanic values in formulating the idea of a land ethic whereby humanity “can and must” extend the boundaries of ethical responsibility beyond our own immediate circle of family and friends to encompass all our relations, both people and nature.
How can we construct a new ethics of water that builds on the notion of responsibility to people and planet both today and tomorrow? We will need to think beyond water laws and water markets designed for individual accumulation to a new ethic of water sharing that recognizes water as a necessity for you, me, and animals and rivers too.
We can take inspiration from Berlin, whose citizens have formulated a “Berlin water charter” committing to water that is safe, sustainable and easily affordable for the poor. We can learn from Los Angeles where the long-abused Los Angeles River is being revitalized as a central feature of the cityscape. And we can be proud of recent improvements made to our Santa Fe River, now becoming acknowledged as an aesthetic asset.
But we are still in the early phases of developing a healthy, ethical relationship to our local waters. We can stretch our water much further with more conservation measures, and we have not even begun to reuse our wastewater. Using less and reusing more would allow our two local rivers — the Santa Fe and the Rio Grande — to flow more consistently, recharging our aquifers and providing a much-needed buffer to future droughts.
Adopting an environmental ethic of healthy, flowing rivers would enhance our water resilience, which is good for business, good for our collective emotional health, good for the riparian plants and animals, and good for our rivers.
Why should we care? Because we have an ethical responsibility to our relatives … all of them.
David Groenfeldt is director of the Water-Culture Institute and a member of the Santa Fe River Traditional Communities Collaborative. This is the last in a series of articles written about the Santa Fe watershed and using our local water resources wisely.