After years of planning and discussion, a sensible plan has been created for the proposed 22-acre development on South Meadows Road.

A brief history: The property was purchased by the county in 2000, part of the Open Space and Trails Program. The Southwest Santa Fe Community Area Master Plan in 2007 confirmed its designation as open space. However, in 2020, the county quietly sold the property to a developer, with no public input. Only in 2021 did area residents learn their open space had been sold. Since then, city and county officials, the developer (Homewise) and local residents (the South Meadows group) have struggled to devise a plan that would be viable for the developer without depriving residents of a much-needed open space.

Now, the South Meadows group (with volunteer help from a small handful of consultants, including several neighborhood organizations), has generated a counter proposal that retains about 50% of the land for open space, while alleviating financial hardship to the developer.

Ken Sandelin is a retired architectural designer with a background in community planning and a longtime resident of

Santa Fe.

