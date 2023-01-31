After years of planning and discussion, a sensible plan has been created for the proposed 22-acre development on South Meadows Road.
A brief history: The property was purchased by the county in 2000, part of the Open Space and Trails Program. The Southwest Santa Fe Community Area Master Plan in 2007 confirmed its designation as open space. However, in 2020, the county quietly sold the property to a developer, with no public input. Only in 2021 did area residents learn their open space had been sold. Since then, city and county officials, the developer (Homewise) and local residents (the South Meadows group) have struggled to devise a plan that would be viable for the developer without depriving residents of a much-needed open space.
Now, the South Meadows group (with volunteer help from a small handful of consultants, including several neighborhood organizations), has generated a counter proposal that retains about 50% of the land for open space, while alleviating financial hardship to the developer.
I understand the new counter-proposal will include something like this: The developer builds 35 fewer units (126 instead of 161), losing $1.4 million in potential profits. However, the developer would recover its investment faster because of Planning Commission policies and would be released from the obligation to pay for the development of a park, a savings of around $1.5 million to $2.5 million. More money would be saved by having to build fewer interior roads, infrastructure and parking. The developer would lose $1.4 million by building fewer units; but savings would range from $2.2 million to $3.2 million. These are guesses, but the trend is clear: The developer could retain 50% open space and come out ahead.
Such a plan would be better for the community, providing an essential open area in a very crowded, under-served area.
The South Meadows group has also presented several issues, in addition to the money, including:
u Lack of evidence showing high-density development is advantageous at this location.
u Disregard for civil obligations and contracts by the city and county.
u An absence of understanding — the most-crowded and least-served area does not deserve a little open space?
u Concerns traffic flows haven’t been adequately researched.
In my view, all parties have done their job. Government officials have suffered hours of debate and made their best decisions. The developer has pursued its own best interests, with a pinch of philanthropy. The “neighbors” have organized to protect their neighborhood.
Now we have something workable!
I trust our City Council and mayor will recognize the common sense of the South Meadows counter proposal and not be confused by the trope of “affordable housing ... at all cost.”
Please support the South Meadows Road counterproposal.
Ken Sandelin is a retired architectural designer with a background in community planning and a longtime resident of