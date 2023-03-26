In New Mexico, our fiscal house has been fueled by oil and gas. This resource was pumped out from underneath our feet and is part of the structure. It put a lot of people to work and helped put a roof over our heads — but now the foundation is unsteady. The ceiling is sagging; the floors are sloped, and the walls are full of chemicals. So, when it comes time to renovate, what should we do: tack on an oily addition? Or get out our tools and fix the underlying issues?

With an historic budget surplus, New Mexico has the opportunity to rebuild our house — and a hearing happening this Thursday could jumpstart construction. Through the Opportunity Enterprise Fund, there is now $70 million available “to increase economic activity in the state by providing financing for new or existing commercial facilities to attract businesses to New Mexico communities and allow existing businesses to expand their operations.”

In other words, it’s an opportunity to roll up our sleeves and build out a new structure — one that opens new doors to a thriving and resilient economy for all New Mexicans.