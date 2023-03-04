New Mexico’s way of life and cultural preservation depends on the small local public bodies like acequias, land grants, mutual domestic water consumer associations, and soil and water conservation districts that manage vital local resources.

New Mexico has hundreds of these small public bodies registered with the State Auditor’s Office. Most of these entities receive capital outlay money to support their mission, but Executive Order 2013-006 restricts these entities from receiving those funds if they aren’t up to date on their financial reporting.

Unfortunately, roughly two-thirds of these registered local public bodies aren’t in compliance with annual financial reporting requirements mandated by state law. In fact, almost $6 million in capital outlay funding is being withheld from these local public bodies due to a lack of financial compliance. And to be clear, there are literally billions of dollars in unspent capital outlay funds sitting in state government coffers right now.

Joseph Maestas is the auditor for the state of New Mexico. An engineer, he previously served on the Public Regulation Commission, the Santa Fe City Council and as mayor of Española.