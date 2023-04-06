I agree we need to provide more broadband access to certain areas of the state and the Southwest ("Secretary visits to announce broadband investment," April 4). However, more thought must be put into that concept than this last boondoggle. Tuesday’s story where politicians preened and big-shots posed, required further research.
It’s mathematically irrational to run a broadband line to:
• 206 people and five businesses in Catron County for $24 million;
• 550 people and 11 businesses in Peñasco for $13.9 million;
• 27 people in rural DeBaca and San Miguel counties for $2.6 million.
Politicians and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack touted the spending of $40 million in the state but did not justify the spending. Yes, it’s great if you’re one of those 27 people in eastern New Mexico. But what is the true cost?
I acknowledge the line might eventually be used by other people who theoretically will now move to these remote areas because they can remotely work because of the faster internet speed. It’s highly doubtful, however, and at what cost and what benefit?
The other important issue not discussed in the story is whether the line will be run past these relatively few houses or will it actually be run into their yards and physically connected to their houses? It’s nice for politicians to say there’s high speed internet available. It’s another to say those 550 people are connected.
Here in Rio Arriba County REDINet was touted during the Obama years as our answer to dial-up and very slow internet speeds. While I owned and operated the Rio Grande Sun during that project’s many hiccups and false starts, I could boast the huge fiber optic cable ran just a few hundred yards from my front door. It might as well have been 100 miles, as I couldn’t connect to it. Sure, City Hall and Northern New Mexico College were winners, as they had members on the REDINet board. Anyone farther than a stone’s throw away is out of luck.
I wonder how many paying users are connected to the REDINet $30 million to $40 million boondoggle. Yes, they’re both boondoggles; same idea, same waste of taxpayer money.
That holds true with the federal government’s current showering taxpayer money in such a wasteful way. It’s great to have a high-speed line in the street in front of your house. It’s another to connect to that line and bring it into your house, farm or business.
If the line is actually being installed in people’s homes by government contractors, there’s the issue of the anti-donation clause. If lawyers danced around that issue, we should all pat ourselves on the back for paying $40 million to get about 799 buildings connected to internet at a cost of $50,062 per structure. A third-grader (maybe not in New Mexico) could tell you that’s bad math.
Robert Trapp lives in Española and is the former owner of the Rio Grande Sun.