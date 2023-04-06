I agree we need to provide more broadband access to certain areas of the state and the Southwest ("Secretary visits to announce broadband investment," April 4). However, more thought must be put into that concept than this last boondoggle. Tuesday’s story where politicians preened and big-shots posed, required further research.

It’s mathematically irrational to run a broadband line to:

• 206 people and five businesses in Catron County for $24 million;