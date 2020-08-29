Thank you for your coverage of the passing of actor Wilford Brimley (“Character actor became familiar pitchman,” Aug. 3).
It was a joy to read about his signature voice, impressive mustache and enduring reputation as an American icon. Just one piece was missing, which may be of interest to your readers — Wilford Brimley’s personal connection to New Mexico.
In 2000, Brimley’s passion for ranching led him across the Rocky Mountains west to Springer, where he developed the expansive B7 Ranch. As an avid horseman, he found great joy in raising horses and cattle. A bona fide outdoorsman, Wilford’s interpretation of God was consistently expressed through his appreciation and gratitude of nature’s beauty. He found it in Springer.
When Brimley sold his Springer ranch in 2007, he headed to Wyoming with his bride, Beverly Berry Brimley, who happens to be my beloved sister. They had first met decades earlier, on the set of Robert Duvall’s Tender Mercies, filmed in our childhood home of Ellis County, Texas.
In mid-2009, Wilford Brimley would return to New Mexico for several weeks of filming Did You Hear About the Morgans? with longtime friends and fellow actors Sam Elliott and Mary Steenburgen. Production sites included a cafe in Roy, sites in Santa Fe, Los Alamos, ranch property in Pecos and a rodeo scene captured in Galisteo. One of his greatest pleasures during that time here was the opportunity to enjoy again “the best green chile in New Mexico” at Horseman’s Haven in Santa Fe.
Wilford and Beverly shared deep generosity and a desire to make a difference. Together, they founded a nonprofit, Hands Across the Saddle. HATS offers a “hand up, instead of a handout” to individuals and families experiencing financial hardship in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin.
Thanks to dedicated volunteers and donations, this special organization continues today helping people who are navigating unexpected challenges in life. We hope it will provide a “hand up” for many years to come.
Brimley’s loving family welcomes memorial contributions to continue this legacy for our neighbors in the West. Tax-deductible gifts may be made to HATS by mail at: P.O. Box 129, Greybull, WY 82426 or online at handsacrossthesadd.wixsite.com/website.
I plan to take a ride out to Springer soon, just to feel what Wilford must have felt, sitting on his horse at the high point of the B7 Ranch, overlooking the beautiful Cimarron River. I know he treasured his New Mexico years.
