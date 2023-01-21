Fifteen years ago in Santa Fe, I heard Vandana Shiva condemning Monsanto’s “food totalitarianism.” Her voice bore the singular wisdom of India’s 10,000-year-old civilization, itself now imperiled by climate change and the fragility of the food system worldwide. Corporations have been very successful at getting Round Up on the market, a glysophate-containing weed killer, and then selling seeds that are resistant to the product. It is a fantastic and poisonous vicious circle that Shiva has been warning us about for decades.

In India, thousands of farmers have taken their lives because they have not been able to afford new seeds, because terminator seeds forces them to buy new product every year. There is something inbuilt in the unbelievable greed that modern mega companies, the 1% who own patents, have imposed on the rest of the planet. The 1% who have as much wealth as the poorest 3.5 billion people. The richest 1% captured 95% of the world’s growth after the 2008 debacle. Something is wrong here. In her latest book, Shiva demonstrates the insane and unsustainable disparity between the super haves and have nots. In 2010, the richest 388 people had as much wealth as the poorest half of the planet.

Her latest book, Oneness vs the 1%, Shattering Illusions, Seeding Freedom, is a stark reminder that the very foundation of our society is not only imbalanced but corrupt at its core. Few will have the bravura to state the obvious as Shiva. The tyranny of the market that favors the superwealthy is not just about finance, but about how we treat the planet. It is ultimately about our separation from the Earth, its resources, extraction and ultimately in this age of the sixth extinction, extermination. Writes Shiva, ”the Robber Barons today are in information technology and in finances, agriculture, and biotechnology.” Agriculture is the main driver behind the sixth extinction.

Cyril Christo is a longtime climate activist, filmmaker and writer. He lives in Santa Fe with his wife and son.

