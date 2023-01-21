Fifteen years ago in Santa Fe, I heard Vandana Shiva condemning Monsanto’s “food totalitarianism.” Her voice bore the singular wisdom of India’s 10,000-year-old civilization, itself now imperiled by climate change and the fragility of the food system worldwide. Corporations have been very successful at getting Round Up on the market, a glysophate-containing weed killer, and then selling seeds that are resistant to the product. It is a fantastic and poisonous vicious circle that Shiva has been warning us about for decades.
In India, thousands of farmers have taken their lives because they have not been able to afford new seeds, because terminator seeds forces them to buy new product every year. There is something inbuilt in the unbelievable greed that modern mega companies, the 1% who own patents, have imposed on the rest of the planet. The 1% who have as much wealth as the poorest 3.5 billion people. The richest 1% captured 95% of the world’s growth after the 2008 debacle. Something is wrong here. In her latest book, Shiva demonstrates the insane and unsustainable disparity between the super haves and have nots. In 2010, the richest 388 people had as much wealth as the poorest half of the planet.
Her latest book, Oneness vs the 1%, Shattering Illusions, Seeding Freedom, is a stark reminder that the very foundation of our society is not only imbalanced but corrupt at its core. Few will have the bravura to state the obvious as Shiva. The tyranny of the market that favors the superwealthy is not just about finance, but about how we treat the planet. It is ultimately about our separation from the Earth, its resources, extraction and ultimately in this age of the sixth extinction, extermination. Writes Shiva, ”the Robber Barons today are in information technology and in finances, agriculture, and biotechnology.” Agriculture is the main driver behind the sixth extinction.
This new toxic agricultural bears no relation to agriculture that started 10,000 years ago. It should come as no surprise that Monsanto and Beyer, who merged, used to make explosives and poison gas. Free trade, a misnomer as ever there was one, is corporate globalization. It was the European Central Bank that enabled the Monsanto-Beyer merger in the first place, impairing people’s health and rights ever since. In 2016, the Competition Commission of India blocked the Monsanto-Beyer merger, even though buyouts of smaller companies continue unchecked.
What is touted as progress is really about control, and it is the people, the vast majority of the world, who suffer. The biotech industry, as part of the chemical-military-industrial complex, bears no responsibility once seeds are sold and land is contaminated. Not only do the farmers suffer, but the climate does as well because industrial agriculture contributes 50% to the current crisis. New seeds are invented to withstand the climate crisis, and the vicious circle turns round and round. The freedom to cultivate one’s own seeds, without going through the mega technologies in control of food production, is what is at stake.
Simply stated, abject greed and the separation of people from their own empowerment cannot continue. The 1% have enabled and ensured the present path of destruction and homogenization of the commons. With all our knowledge, wisdom is sorely lacking. The social unrest manifesting today is a revolt against what the international financiers have wrought. The conclusion is not written in stone or in our genes but is dependent on whether the 99% manage to gain control of their lives. Poverty, unrest, famine and biological extinctions all come down to how we manage the Earth.
If maintaining the Earth is left in the hands of the 1%, the 21st will mark our last century. The gap between the haves and the have nots is untenable to the point of being ludicrous. Its resolution will define whether life on Earth survives.
Cyril Christo is a longtime climate activist, filmmaker and writer. He lives in Santa Fe with his wife and son.