With the enthusiasm of the governor and the Santa Fe New Mexican for early childhood education (“Early childhood education is more than day care,” Our View, Jan. 23), administrators, policy makers and legislators need to be aware of one large group of students likely to fare worse than others: boys.
Because of their innate slower developmental timetable and because they suffer the vast majority of neurodevelopmental disorders, boys need to be carefully attended to in the preschool expansion process. I hope New Mexico’s efforts will not be influenced by the larger currents in society that would favor denying sex/gender differences and, in the process, lock some boys out of these schools’ benefits because they do not emotionally fit in. Boys who display difficult behaviors are probably the group that needs the advantages of preschool the most.
A bit of history helps to illustrate the problem. In 2005, the Yale Child Study Center released an investigation drawing attention to the sex/gender bias in dismissal from preschools. They reported the issue state by state, and New Mexico was at the bottom, kicking 21 students per 1,000 out of its preschools. The ratio of boys to girls receiving this treatment was 4.5 to 1 across the country.
In 2014, the Obama administration’s Department of Education found the same ratio of male to female dismissals nationally. They drew attention to the fact that boys of color disproportionately suffered this fate, as they surely do in New Mexico.
In 2018, a University of New Mexico study on “Challenging Behavior and Disenrollment in Early Childhood Settings” drew attention again to the issue. Hitting, throwing, biting, pushing/shoving, threatening, name-calling, lack of cooperation, hyperactivity and so on were common among 1 of 4 preschoolers. Though the UNM study did not report on the sex/gender difference, from talking to the study’s authors, I can say the great majority are boys.
New Mexico needs to find a better way to deal with this problem than “disenrollment.” Some improvement can be achieved through training personnel so they understand boys better, with more knowledge about the early needs of boys and more sympathy.
One model is a head start program in San Antonio, Texas, that brought in fathers, uncles and grandfathers to assist the staff. They were more sensitive to the different boy energies and were able to accommodate boys’ more physical, rough-and-tumble play styles. Another possibility is single-sex preschools with staff better attuned to boy behavior. I am sure that focusing on the problem will help us find other interventions rather than cutting some boys off from the benefits.
Paul Golding, Ph.D., is the president of the Santa Fe Boys Educational Foundation.
