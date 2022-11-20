Every once in a while, something happens to bring the plight of boys to the front of American consciousness.

It might be a book like one published recently recommending “redshirting” — delaying boys starting public school until age 6 as in Richard Reeves’, Of Boys and Men. Or it might be a shocking statistic like that announced in September of last year that males now make up only 40 percent of college graduates, down from 50 percent in the early 1980s.

Or it may be that among 15- to 24-year-olds who die by suicide, males are 80 percent. Usually, these male-related concerns are ignored or batted away by those who argue that the ill-defined, amorphous “patriarchy” or “toxic masculinity” socializes boys and must change for boys to improve. Normally, the disturbing news or fact evaporates from society’s awareness until a new piece of evidence about the declining educational and mental health status of boys comes to the fore.

