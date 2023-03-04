I am shocked and appalled at the 20 governor-appointed department heads who spoke out against the telework bill, House Bill 300, at a hearing last month.

This bill would have allowed some state employees to work from home. Many of these department heads repeated the same hypocritical talking points about “flexibility” as a reason for opposing a bill that would have given workers more flexibility. From what I can tell, all of these executives were appointed to their positions by the governor, where they earn six-figure salaries (about triple what the average state employee makes), and they clearly know how to return a favor.

Not one middle manager or regular state employee was against the bill — in fact, about a dozen came out and spoke passionately to support it. And not one regular citizen was against it. But that didn’t matter, because seven of the 11 members of the House Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee voted to table it on Feb. 21, effectively killing the bill this session.

Aria Chiodo was born in Taos and lives in Santa Fe.