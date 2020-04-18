Communities across the U.S are facing amplified concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. From our neighborhoods to our outdoor spaces, we are being told to stay home and practice needed social distancing and other methods of prevention and mitigation, especially as we know that the virus spreads primarily through contact with an infected person that may not be showing symptoms.
In the outdoors community, we are also being very clear about stressing that this is not the time to take vacations or other excursions to outdoor places and communities that cannot afford out-of-town infections and stresses on the local public health system.
Lastly, this pandemic continues to show the stark contrast of privilege and inequities, and in the outdoors and our conservation work, it is no different.
This is amplified at the border as we receive reports that the border wall construction continues, not only continuing to destroy ecologically and culturally sensitive areas, but now adding the threat to public health.
As the Associated Press has reported, “Major construction projects moving forward along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico are raising fears the coronavirus could race through temporary work camps and spread to rural communities unable to handle an outbreak.”
First, this is an immediate problem for the direct risk of exposure to border communities, which include tribal communities. These projects put them carelessly at risk even as they often are the ones already most at risk and have received the least support for a crisis like this.
This is exacerbated by the fact that workers are not following local and state social distancing and stay-at-home orders. As the AP article notes: “That’s a fear in tiny Columbus, N.M., where residents worry about border wall workers who often gather outside the town’s few restaurants despite an order to stay home and keep away from others.”
And federal agencies responsible for the project are not clear and upfront about what protective and testing measures they are actually taking.
Second, this further points out the problem of how border wall projects are continually exempt from a host of regulations and measures that exist for a reason: the protection of important ecological landscapes and community well-being. Added to that now is the exemption of stay-at-home restrictions and a disregard for practices the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is imploring on all Americans.
At a minimum, we should expect clear and consistent leadership from this administration and the federal agencies that should be working in concert to protect all communities during this pandemic. Instead, it is a mixture of hypocrisy and carelessness that puts more communities at risk, as is happening at the border. Related to this is the other recent announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency suspending enforcement of environmental laws amid this coronavirus pandemic.
These times of crisis should not be an excuse to further harm and increase the disparate impact on communities often more at risk and neglected in our conservation work. Rather than pausing and evaluating how to best protect communities, it is a doubling down on destruction.
The fact that a message that comes from this is that border wall construction is considered essential during this pandemic should be troubling, not purely for its ecological and cultural harm, but it continues to speak to the lack of seriousness and ability that such projects have in considering local community needs, and now more explicitly, their health and safety.
