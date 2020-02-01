Over a snowy winter break from college in Taos, I earned a job title that was virtually nonexistent before the turn of the century: digital math tutor. I was enlisted for this information-age role by a Taos-based company called MidSchoolMath, which provides curriculum for fifth- to eighth-grade students.
As I shot these tutorial videos, I became more curious about math education in America and how our students compare to those of other countries. There’s a perception that U.S. students perform poorly on the global stage, but the narrative is much more nuanced. In fact, our elementary school students are doing quite well compared to their peers in other countries. However, by the time those students reach high school, they show the world’s largest decline in math scores on international tests.
Even worse, if the United States was its own classroom, then New Mexico would be among the students at the very bottom, ranking 49th in a class of 50 in math education.
I witnessed these trends in action throughout my time as a Taos Municipal Schools student. The math teachers, like most teachers in our public schools, never received the support they needed to focus on properly facilitating student development in the classroom. It felt like teachers came to our schools via a revolving door, staying briefly and then leaving soon after. This teacher turnover was, in part, fueled by the obvious lack of resources, evidenced by incredibly low teacher salaries across the state.
All of these factors coalesce into a perfect storm whose aftermath leaves students with math capabilities well behind their peers not just internationally but within the U.S. as well. The poor math foundation that many students in New Mexico develop in their studies is a critical problem that must be addressed. As more students from New Mexico pursue higher education now than ever before, we’re beginning to better understand the difficulties that this weak foundation poses. In my own math and economics courses in college, I can see that my fundamental understanding and capabilities in areas like algebra and statistics are miles behind my peers, posing another challenge in an already difficult environment.
The lack of improvement in our state points to our need to enact institutional change. We need bold reforms in the realms of teacher pay and budget allocation to mitigate the root causes of our poor performance. These calls are not anything new, as administrators and educators have been demanding these changes for years. Indeed, just last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham held a town hall in Albuquerque to highlight her legislative achievements while fielding input on further education reform in the state.
Surely this will be a difficult endeavor, but it’s one that is necessary. Working with MidSchoolMath was encouraging in this regard, as it showed me that there are people dedicating time and resources to bridging our achievement gap and providing an alternative solution to the problems that currently mire our state. This dedication will help to “define what it is going to mean to be a New Mexico graduate,” to use the words of our newly tapped Public Education Secretary-designate Ryan Stewart. However, while it is a much-needed advancement, private sector innovation won’t be enough for New Mexico.
Our state government must match these efforts to ensure effective and long-lasting reforms to boost student achievement in our state. Otherwise, New Mexican students will be resigned to a fate of perpetual underperformance.
