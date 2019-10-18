Bonds offer opportunity for Rio Arriba

Rio Arriba County has an incredible opportunity Nov. 5. Voters can approve general obligation bonds that will give residents a chance to invest in themselves and their community. As a person who owns land in Rio Arriba County and works in Española every day, I am excited for a chance to invest in the health and safety of our kids, families and community.
Rio Arriba County is a special and wonderful place. Despite often negative headlines, there is no county in New Mexico that better captures the richness of landscape, culture and community in than Rio Arriba.
Voting yes on the bond package will support Rio Arriba County by:
• Repairing and maintaining critical roads and bridges in Abiquiú, Chama, Dixon, Española, Ohkay Owingeh, Santa Clara Pueblo, Tierra Amarilla and more, as well as purchasing needed road equipment;
• Providing a local, long-term nursing care facility for families in need; and
• Providing safe and accessible recreation and community gathering opportunities for youth, families and seniors.
The third bond question identifies the opportunity to build an “athletic facility,” but this gathering place is actually envisioned as a community and recreation center. This is not a gym. It would be a recreation and community center like the Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe or the Center of Recreational Excellence in Hobbs. No plans have been created yet for this center.
If passed, there would be a series of community meetings to understand what the community really wants. A new recreation center could include, if desired, basketball courts, indoor walking/running tracks, a swimming pool, water slides, climbing walls, indoor playing fields, rooms for exercise classes or small group meetings and much more! In a recent community meeting at Española Valley High School, a recreation or community center was at the top of what students said they would like to see in their community. We need to be responsive to our kids and provide a safe place for them to gather. They deserve it. We also need to make sure that our seniors have a safe place to walk or exercise. They need it.
Rio Arriba County is responding to urgent needs identified by community members. If passed, the community would have four years to spend the funds. These funds could be used to better attract state, federal and private money to the effort. No funds will be used for administrative salaries or overhead and all expenditures will be subject to independent oversight to ensure tax dollars are spent in a responsible and transparent manner.
Also on the ballot is a mill levy for Northern New Mexico College to expand their offerings in trades education and dual credit for high school students in various trades. There are also two school levy questions that will not increase taxes at all.
While combined these measures will result in new taxes, the costs are minimal; about $10 per month for a $200,000 home. It is even less for raw land. The benefits to our community, however, are incalculable. Seldom has Rio Arriba County had such an opportunity to do so much for its students and families. Please vote yes on Nov. 5.
Jenny Parks is the president and chief executive officer of the LANL Foundation and has the privilege of working in Española every day.
