Recent events demonstrate that history can repeat itself in ways that are both instructive and humbling. Consideration of the bombing campaigns by the United States in Vietnam makes this clear.
What the conflict was called was a matter of perspective. War had not been formally declared war, so it was classified only as a “military engagement” when Congress passed a resolution to take military action against the National Liberation Front in August 1964. Until then, it was a civil war fought between North and South Vietnam. During the war, the communists called it the Resistance War Against the United States or the War Against the Americans to Save the Nation. After it was over, they called it the War of Liberation.
Scholars call it the Second Indochina War to include Cambodia and Laos. Many Vietnamese call the extended part the U.S. was involved in The American War.
Upon orders from President Lyndon Johnson, the military initiated Operation Rolling Thunder, a sustained aerial bombing campaign carried out between March 1965 and November 1968. The goal was to destroy North Vietnam’s industry, transportation system and air defenses in an attempt to convince the North Vietnamese to opt for peace on American terms. Target areas included even heavily populated areas close to the center of Hanoi, the capital.
The bombings killed an estimated 52,000 North Vietnamese soldiers and civilians, plus 20,000 Chinese support personnel, and took an enormous physical and psychological toll on many others. “I saw children who had been killed, schoolboys killed when schools were bombed, pagodas and churches that had been destroyed, monks and priest dead in the ruins,” an engineer recalled (page 99, The Vietnam War: A Concise International History by Mark Atwood Lawrence, 2008). Seventy-five percent of North Vietnam’s oil storage capacity was destroyed, 59 percent of its power plants, 55 percent of its major bridges and almost 10,000 vehicles.
In February 1969, the North Vietnamese launched an offensive against American forces in South Vietnam from their sanctuaries in Cambodia. President Richard Nixon’s response, following consultation with his national security adviser, Henry Kissinger, was to order bombing (without the consent of Congress) in hopes of destroying North Vietnamese sanctuary bases in the Cambodian jungles. Operation Menu was initiated secretly, with the five missions codenamed from “Breakfast” to “Dessert.” From March 1969 to May 1970, the U.S. military carpet-bombed targets a total of 3,800 times.
Launched by Nixon as part of Kissinger’s Cambodia policy, Operation Freedom Deal was a bombing campaign waged in Cambodia between May 1970 and August 1973. Bombing was especially intense in the heavily populated quarter of the country. Military and civilian deaths have been conservatively estimated at 150,000. Destruction of homes and livelihoods led to 2 million refugees being displaced from rural areas into cities. The legacy of unexploded bombs has had a long-term impact on agriculture.
In 1972, from Dec. 18-29, a total of 606 bombings of Hanoi and other targets in North Vietnam were carried out. In addition to destruction of factories, rail stations, schools, temples, theaters, clinics and hospitals, thousands of homes were destroyed and many thousands of people were killed.
From the perspective of Nixon and Kissinger (the American version of Vladimir Putin’s Alexander Dugin as promoter of U.S. global manifest destiny), the U.S. campaign was clearly a “special military operation.” It compares very favorably with what Putin is now doing to Ukraine’s people and infrastructure.
