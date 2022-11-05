Recent events demonstrate that history can repeat itself in ways that are both instructive and humbling. Consideration of the bombing campaigns by the United States in Vietnam makes this clear.

What the conflict was called was a matter of perspective. War had not been formally declared war, so it was classified only as a “military engagement” when Congress passed a resolution to take military action against the National Liberation Front in August 1964. Until then, it was a civil war fought between North and South Vietnam. During the war, the communists called it the Resistance War Against the United States or the War Against the Americans to Save the Nation. After it was over, they called it the War of Liberation.

Scholars call it the Second Indochina War to include Cambodia and Laos. Many Vietnamese call the extended part the U.S. was involved in The American War.

Dean Owen is a retired professor of psychology living in Santa Fe.

