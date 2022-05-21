As I read Rick Ruggles’ piece (“Executive director of embattled Jewish Federation stepping down after months of turmoil,” May 15), my heart filled with tears. Not just that I believe there is an abundance of partial truths, inaccuracies and biased hyperbolic assumptions, but, more so as the first word our organization name informs us, we are a “Jewish” organization and must act as such by using the dictates and rules in which we believe.
Jewish texts, from Torah to Talmud to the writings of modernity, are rife with commandments and methods for dealing with human conflict; and at the end of the day, they are proven to be functional and accurate.
To start, however, it is appalling that the second sentence of the article posits not only an unsubstantiated but also scandalous and blatantly untrue assumption, which at best is an opinion. The federation is demonstrably not dysfunctional. I learned in fourth grade (1953) that news articles are about “reporting” and that “opining” is reserved for the editorial pages.
In the Jewish (and Christian and Muslim) foundational document, Torah, the concept of a judicial system is established, with a hierarchy of judges, because this was, and to this day is, how conflicts are resolved (Exodus 18: 13-27). Yes, the federation is currently a part of three lawsuits. In accordance with state law, the filings are available to the public. However, the plaintiff’s filings are often long available prior to the defendant’s.
In addition, the national Society for Human Resources Management puts the highest mandates on absolute confidentiality: “Confidentiality is also critical in situations such as workplace investigations or performance.” The allegation regarding Executive Director and Rabbi Rob Lennick, at the time of its belated receipt, was just that — a random, unsubstantiated and not yet adjudicated allegation.
The article’s alleged factual telling of the number of board members who resigned brings me to the thoughts of the late Rabbi Jonathan Sachs, chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth. He instructs, “See disagreement not just as conflict but as collaborative activity in pursuit of honesty and truth.” After more than 65 years of participation in Jewish and secular nonprofits and having been in the minority of many votes, I never took my marbles and went home, but continued to work for the organization’s mission. I can only ponder how the current issues could/would have been resolved had these originally dedicated individuals heeded Rabbi Sachs’ admonishment.
The final, and overriding, issue of this article that floods my eyes is the concept in Jewish ethics of Lashon hara (evil speech), which is considered prohibited by the Torah on the basis of Leviticus 19:16, “You shall not go up and down as a slanderer [in some translations, derogatory speech] among your people.” We are further taught that “slander, tale bearing and evil talk are worse than the three cardinal sins of murder, immorality and idolatry.”
Sadly, in our times, such speech is conveniently classified as “telling it as it is,” which it often isn’t. I am reminded of the sages’ comparison that undoing gossip is like trying to reassemble the feathers of a pillow torn open on a windy day.
I believe in the organization, Jewish Federation of New Mexico, over which I currently preside, and its mission; which, in essence, is to enable a platform for individuals to provide the financing for the furtherance of the charitable needs of the Jewish community, and distribute them accordingly.
This is the truth; this my truth.