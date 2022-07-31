As Congress debates a prescription drug provision, one thing is certain: While important, proposed federal action to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices will not go far enough to improve access to affordable medications for New Mexicans. We need state action to create an independent board with the authority to evaluate high-priced drugs and negotiate reasonable rates for consumers.

Too many New Mexicans are struggling to afford the prescription drugs they need, often having to choose between their medication and other necessities, like rent and groceries. Rising drug prices affect all New Mexicans, including those on Medicare and Medicaid; workers who have health insurance through public and private sector coverage; and the uninsured, and it is critical the state take action to ensure all state residents can access affordable medications because drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them.

That’s why New Mexico Consumers for Affordable Prescriptions is building support across the state for legislation in 2023 to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with a mandate to evaluate the cost of medications, hold big drug companies accountable, negotiate more affordable rates for New Mexicans and incentivize lower prices.

Barbara Webber is executive director of Health Action New Mexico and Dr. Alex Cvijanovich, M.Ed.,0 FAAP is president of the New Mexico Pediatric Society.

