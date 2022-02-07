Now that “blue hydrogen” is our governor’s newest darling, promising to cure our energy ills, generate large new sources of revenue and catapult our state to the top of “green energy,” I feel those claims are needing some close scrutiny. The New Mexican and its readers have explored these claims, and they are suspect at best. The bottom line is that blue hydrogen is bad. Very bad. These are my own thoughts and deductions on the subject (with a healthy supply of source material).
Accurate analysis by SP Global, a financial and analytics business that supplies real data upon which governments and the private sector may use to make informed decisions, shows that using methane and carbon capture to produce blue hydrogen “is significantly worse for the environment than using natural gas or diesel [as fuels]. … Full life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions from burning blue hydrogen for heating were more than 20 percent greater than using conventional natural gas, the report from researchers at Cornell and Stanford Universities said.” Further, “Greenhouse gas emissions from burning blue hydrogen were 60 percent higher than burning diesel for heat,” and that, “There really is no role for blue hydrogen in a carbon-free future.”
In conclusion, the paper states, “We suggest that blue hydrogen is best viewed as a distraction, something that may delay needed action to truly decarbonize the global energy economy. The energy required to produce the heat and pressure needed to make hydrogen from methane is significant, and comes almost entirely from natural gas.” (It should be noted that large volumes of water are needed to produce the super-heated steam that breaks up the methane to release hydrogen. New Mexico, large volumes of water? Am I missing something here?)
So why the push for a hydrogen hub in New Mexico? Could essentially doubling the extraction of methane for every unit of lower energy-dense hydrogen produced be seen as an incentive for producers to step into a “green-washed” new market? If you can’t increase your customer base and grow the use of your product, then provide a replacement product, blue hydrogen, which creates less bang for our buck. With blue hydrogen, energy value goes down, pollutants go up and methane producers acquire a whole new revenue stream. To me, blue hydrogen looks more and more like a Ponzi scheme rather than a bold step to achieving a carbon-free economy.
Blue hydrogen appears to come at higher costs for lower value, while at the same time lining the pockets of the methane producers and perhaps aiding the political ambitions of some of its proponents. Does this in any way sound like a win for New Mexico? For a select few, perhaps. For the rest of us, not so much. It is becoming clearer and clearer that going down this path amounts to politics supporting a corporate victory at the expense of the environment and our wallets.
A final warning from the SP Global analysis: “Politicians around the world … are placing expensive bets on blue hydrogen as a leading solution in the energy transition,” said co-author Robert Howarth, professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University. “This is a warning signal to governments that the only ‘clean’ hydrogen they should invest public funds in is truly net-zero, green hydrogen made from wind and solar energy.”
The truth about blue hydrogen is coming out, and the info is abundant on the web and in print and statements. That knowledge must be used to stop this “smoke and mirrors, bait and switch” scheme. Contact all of your state and federal representatives and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to let them know we will not be used as patsies for the enrichment of others, be it in coin or political ambitions.
