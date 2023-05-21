As a former U.S. Bureau of Land Management director, I understand the magnitude of making management decisions on public lands equivalent to one-eighth of all the land in the United States. I never lost sight of the agency’s authority and responsibility to prohibit the waste of public and tribal resources.

Today, with that responsibility in mind, the BLM must strengthen its proposed methane waste prevention rule by eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring at oil wells. I am heartened that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a fellow New Mexican and longtime champion of reducing oil and gas waste and pollution, is in a position to make needed changes in the final rule that will protect America’s natural resources, taxpayers and communities.

When oil and gas operators vent or flare methane, taxpayers and communities suffer. In 2019, operators wasted nearly $275 million worth of natural gas on federal and tribal lands through venting and flaring, enough to meet the needs of 1.2 million consumers. If that gas were captured, it could generate upwards of $34 million in revenue for states and tribes to fund education, infrastructure, and health services.

Jim Baca was director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in 1993-94 and also served as the mayor of Albuquerque and New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands.

