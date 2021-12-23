Daniel Chacón’s story in The New Mexican ("Bad behavior leaves scars on badlands," Dec. 5) described the troublesome situation in the Nambé Badlands, where irresponsible mountain bikers are causing extensive damage. The Bureau of Land Management is developing a travel management plan and environmental assessments to fulfill National Environmental Policy Act requirements.
The policy act requires evaluation of the potential environmental and cultural resource impacts of alternatives before any activities occur. By allowing extensive trail-building before assessments were performed and performing assessments only after the area is already significantly degraded, BLM is circumventing the most important requirement of the NEPA process.
Currently, the bureau is defining the inventory of trails to be evaluated for inclusion in the final plan and assessed for environmental impacts. Pamela Mathis, BLM Taos Area Field Office manager, states that all inventoried trails need to be included to ensure necessary assessments are performed and that all trails be evaluated equally regardless of when or how they came into existence. This sounds like a reasonable approach. But, what Mathis obscures is the agency declared in 2012 that any future trail-building was unauthorized until the tribal management plan and environmental assessment were completed, a critical step to ensure that evaluation of potential impacts is undertaken prior to the activities proceeding.
Since then, many trails have been constructed with the BLM’s knowledge. A Freedom Of Information Act request was submitted May 10 to shed light on the BLM’s relationship with members of local mountain biking clubs who have been identified as building unauthorized trails. None of the requested communications have been provided.
Without formal approval, activities such as planning, routing, flagging, constructing trails with tools, and cutting down piñon and juniper trees are illegal and are documented for many of the post-2011 trails. The bureau has been notified repeatedly of trail construction, including sign placement. Some of the perpetrators have identified themselves through public social media posts. Enforcement rangers have witnessed illegal activities and issued warnings and cease-and-desist orders; yet illegal trail building continues. Why should illegally constructed trails be included in the inventory, with the certainty that some or all will ultimately be approved?
Instead of closing illegal trails and attempting to restore the damaged areas, the bureau continues to extend the time frame for trails to be included in its inventory, effectively encouraging a rash of trail-building in the past two years.
Most mountain bikers behave responsibly, stay on existing trails, and do not build new trails without agency approval. However, some individuals are causing greatly outsize damage to the area and to mountain bikers’ reputation. We encourage mountain bikers and all interested parties to study this timeline (friendsofthenambebadlands.org/timeline) to evaluate for themselves the actions to date.
Please consider contacting the BLM to ask them to conduct a fair and legally defensible National Environmental Policy Act process by closing and restoring illegal trails and not including them in their Travel Management Plan. The BLM is currently accepting comments on their trail inventory for the Sombrillo Area of Critical Environmental Concern at BLM_NM_TAFO_Admin@blm.gov.
The opinions expressed here are mine and do not necessarily reflect those of any organized group.
