As a three-decade-long economic development professional, some of the major benefits I tout when encouraging companies to move or expand companies to New Mexico are our great weather, lack of natural disasters and plentiful and inexpensive electricity. Public Service Company of New Mexico has been a great partner in helping us attract major organizations like Facebook, Netflix and Amazon.
The recent news regarding potential blackouts this and next summer risks killing all the momentum we’ve been achieving in attracting these powerhouses and others we are courting to the Land of Enchantment. These companies need to know they will have reliable electricity, and if that’s not possible, they will move to a state that will provide it.
Reading the news articles that have come out are very upsetting. It seems the blame properly resides squarely on the Public Regulation Commission’s shoulders. Years of poor decisions by this agency means now the entire state will suffer. I support the Attorney General in his investigation.
I am grateful that with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s leadership, the Energy Transition Act was enacted, and the PRC commissioners beginning in 2023 will be appointed by the governor rather than elected. PRC delays, inaction and bad decision-making are negatively impacting utilities and customers throughout the state, and that is bad not only for New Mexicans, but it’s also bad for business and potential businesses that are considering moving here.
I am tired of seeing New Mexico at the bottom of all the good lists and at the top of all the bad lists. Commissioners, I urge you to work with experts and figure out solutions now, including rectifying these PRC failures. Time is truly of the essence. The health and well-being of New Mexicans depend on it, and the future of good jobs and great companies moving here are counting on it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.