Most everyone knows of the constitutional rights that belong to a criminal defendant in and out of the courtroom. After watching enough TV crime shows, most can recite the Miranda warnings from memory. The right to remain silent, that anything you say can be used against you and you have a right to an attorney even if you cannot afford one, are all the rights the defendant walks into court with.

But as a prosecutor, I have seen that when it comes to children subjected to horrific, vicious and outrageous forms of child abuse, the criminal justice system seems unaware that children are not small, miniature adults. So, just like adults, they are subjected to interview after interview with law enforcement, defense attorneys and judges. I have sat in on many of these interviews, and it is heartbreaking to see children fall completely apart as adults use vocabulary they don’t understand, and neither can they seem to understand the child’s language and words. I have seen a young teenage girl walk straight out of a witness interview and straight into the bathroom, where she made a fortunately unsuccessful suicide.

In Santa Fe and surrounding areas, a safe house interview is conducted at Solace Sexual Assault Services and focuses on the benefit to the child witness’s well-being and uses a recorded forensic interview by a specially trained and neutral professional in a safe environment. The forensic interviewer understands and considers the age and developmental abilities of the child witness. Also:

Kathleen “Kit” Ayala is an attorney in Santa Fe at Ayala Law & Advocacy Center. She was a prosecutor for 16 years.