Most everyone knows of the constitutional rights that belong to a criminal defendant in and out of the courtroom. After watching enough TV crime shows, most can recite the Miranda warnings from memory. The right to remain silent, that anything you say can be used against you and you have a right to an attorney even if you cannot afford one, are all the rights the defendant walks into court with.
But as a prosecutor, I have seen that when it comes to children subjected to horrific, vicious and outrageous forms of child abuse, the criminal justice system seems unaware that children are not small, miniature adults. So, just like adults, they are subjected to interview after interview with law enforcement, defense attorneys and judges. I have sat in on many of these interviews, and it is heartbreaking to see children fall completely apart as adults use vocabulary they don’t understand, and neither can they seem to understand the child’s language and words. I have seen a young teenage girl walk straight out of a witness interview and straight into the bathroom, where she made a fortunately unsuccessful suicide.
In Santa Fe and surrounding areas, a safe house interview is conducted at Solace Sexual Assault Services and focuses on the benefit to the child witness’s well-being and uses a recorded forensic interview by a specially trained and neutral professional in a safe environment. The forensic interviewer understands and considers the age and developmental abilities of the child witness. Also:
It avoids repeated questioning and duplicative interviews of child witnesses that result in retraumatizing the child over and over with adverse long-term consequences to the child’s mental health.
It eliminates coaching of the child during the interview by law enforcement, prosecutors or parents, resulting in greater reliability of the information.
It allows a court to assess the trustworthiness of the forensic interview before admitting it into evidence, considering the timing, content and context of the forensic interview.
It allows a court to admit a recorded forensic interview as evidence only if the child testifies at a court proceeding and is subject to cross-examination.
House Bill 173, Child Forensic Interview is back again. This is the third year legislation has been introduced to better protect child witnesses when testifying against their alleged abusers. The Health & Public Affairs Committee unanimously approved HB 173 at its Feb. 6 hearing, and respecting that cross-examination is a confrontational process that, when directed at a child witness, can and often does cause long-term trauma, anxiety and depression that may continue into adulthood.
It makes sense that criminal defense attorneys are concerned about losing the right to conduct their own pretrial interview of the child witness/victim. However, it is in the interest of the accused and the child witness/victim to replace multiple interviews by law enforcement, attorneys and judges with a forensic interview because these are all important factors in assuring the truth is elicited from the child and the defendant’s constitutional right to confront the child witness is protected.
Please call your legislator and tell them HB 173 is a win for children and for defendants. Please support and demand this justice for children. Now is the time to act. New Mexico can do better for its children. New Mexico must do better. Please don’t let children suffer any more of these continued assaults in and out of the courtroom. Support HB 173 now.
Kathleen “Kit” Ayala is an attorney in Santa Fe at Ayala Law & Advocacy Center. She was a prosecutor for 16 years.