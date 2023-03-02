House Bill 285, the Special Education Act, begins the process of transformation long overdue in special education and will ultimately improve the outcomes for disabled students statewide. It’s about time.

  • Only 64% of students receiving special education services graduate, compared to 75% of their neurotypical peers.
  • More than 71% of students who are restrained or isolated at school have disabilities.
  • Many special-education classrooms lack a dedicated, full-time teacher, educational assistants or other support staff, making up the bulk of educational vacancies in the state.
  • A decade of underfunding of special education prior to our governor’s tenure forced districts to scramble to provide the federally mandated educational services.

This legislation restructures special education’s leadership, creating an Office of Special Education to enact meaningful changes statewide, while giving special education leadership a seat at the table when it comes to decision making. It also empowers the Office of Special Education to not only collect data on things like expulsions of disabled toddlers in preschool, but it also gives the public a window into these statistics.

Joel Davis is the New Mexico Developmental Disability Council chair and parent, while Katie Stone is a parent and council vice chair. Also signing the piece are Jennifer D. Sanchez, a certified family peer support worker, council secretary and parent; Valentín Anaya, council treasurer and parent; and John Arango past council chair and parent.