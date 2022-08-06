Bill Russell was the most successful basketball player in history, mainly because he led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships in his 13 seasons as a pro. Russell didn’t care about scoring the most points or being the center of attention; all he wanted was to figure out how to win every game. He was known for his rebounding skills and his ability to block shots at will, which was a constant threat that drove his opponents crazy.
Russell went head to head against Wilt Chamberlain in 136 games in his career. They were actually close friends and would usually have dinner together the night before a lot of those games. Chamberlain would usually score more points than Russell, but the Celtics won 86 of those meetings.
Off the court, Russell was outspoken about the racial divide in Boston as well as our country. In 1967, he joined Jim Brown and other prominent Black athletes to support Muhammad Ali’s decision to refuse the draft, and Russell later became a mentor to younger athletes like Colin Kaepernick.
Recently, I was initially pleased to see a commentary by Rick Reilly on Russell in TheSanta Fe New Mexican (“A basketball giant who cared about his teammates,” Commentary, Aug. 2). Reilly’s piece is actually very good, but somewhere along the way, some genius at the paper decided to place a cartoon (and a bad one at that) about Russell in the middle of the commentary. So as far as I’m concerned, The New Mexican dropped the ball. He deserved better.
Russell always expected to be treated with respect. Not only because of his athletic accomplishments but because that is how he thought everyone should be treated. He was someone who tried to teach all of us how to be more understanding of one another. Where others saw “race,” Russell saw people’s character.
Frank Nichols is graphic designer and lifelong Boston Celtics fan who lives in Santa Fe.