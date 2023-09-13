There are those among us who, within moments of meeting, effortlessly put us at ease and engender a confidence in them that anything may be possible. The late Bill Richardson is one such person.

I first met Richardson at the Democratic National Convention in Boston and later worked for him in Iowa on his campaign for president, experiences that afforded a handful of private moments in which his persona, no different than that which was so beloved in public, shined. His was a presence that lit up green rooms, packed convention halls, and hotel and public library lobbies alike, often among perfect strangers.

Bill Richardson was a perfect stranger. Perhaps the biggest lesson he passed on, to all of us, is this: There is important work to do, always, but there is also time to laugh and engage with our fellow human. And that work is no less important, no different, than the larger undertakings to which we apply our labors. Without such often-overlooked efforts toward basic connection, our successes would likely be much harder fought, if ever achieved at all.

Alex Ingham lives in Santa Fe.

