Seventeen years ago this month, I flew to Khartoum with the late Gov. Bill Richardson.
The mission was to free my husband, Paul Salopek, a journalist, from captivity in Sudan, along with his translator, Suleiman Moussa, and driver, Idriss Anu. Paul was reporting a story for National Geographic magazine when they were abducted on the western border of Sudan. On Aug. 6, 2006, they disappeared for 10 days. When they surfaced, they had been traded for a box of uniforms and turned over to the Sudanese government. They were flown by helicopter deep into Darfur, separated, imprisoned and charged by the government with “espionage, passing information illegally and reporting false news.”
I will never forget the day Richardson telephoned me at home in Columbus, N.M., offering help. At that time, I, together with Paul’s editors at National Geographic and the Chicago Tribune, had scrambled to locate Paul and were grappling with how to get them out. Over the course of days, we worked an intricate web of contacts and communications, 3 a.m. conference calls, check-ins with the State Department and congressional members. We also had dispatched a message to the governor that one of his constituents had been imprisoned in Sudan. Immediately, Richardson picked up the phone and called me.
In that watershed moment, everything changed. Richardson began his unique methodical and deliberate steps to bring Paul home. Unintimidated by despots or warlords, the governor saw Paul in a familiar situation that he had adroitly handled before. Watching him in those urgent days that culminated in our flight to Khartoum, it became clear that he had a rare gift of intelligence, diplomacy and magic. He never took a single success for granted, and it was his respect for the "stardust" — the alignment of the seemingly impossible — that made it all work.
It was 34 days before Paul, Suleiman and Idriss would see their freedom, a shorter time fortunately than many others detained have endured, but every bit as vivid and terrifying and dangerous.
The day we crossed into north African air space I remember looking out over the vast sand of the Sahara while everyone slept, the anxiety of what would transpire more palpable as we approached Khartoum. As soon as we disembarked, the governor was whisked away to meet with President Umar Al-Bashir. Three hours later, Richardson emerged with a “pardon” for Paul based on humanitarian grounds.
But Paul was not in Khartoum. He was 489 miles away. We would have to fly there to rescue him.
After a tense and uneasy night, the next morning we boarded a smaller aircraft and flew two hours into Darfur, a province ripped apart by arson and genocide. There, we waited all day. The provincial governor of Darfur was unhappy. He had not been consulted before the president pardoned Paul. I watched as Richardson went to work again soothing the irritation. Paul, Suleiman and Idriss were put through a 15-minute mock trial where their charges were read aloud. They were admonished but ultimately released.
Bill Richardson had worked his magic again.
We returned to Khartoum at dusk with our prize of three and left several hours later for New Mexico with Paul. Suleiman and Idriss were reunited with their families in Chad. The whole excursion took only 48 hours.
For all the admirable things Gov. Richardson accomplished in his distinguished lifetime of public service, I believe it was his extraordinary diplomacy that he would most want to be remembered for, that, and the stardust that so often aligned for and with him.
Linda Lynch is a visual artist and founder of Pensarte, a literacy program for children in underserved schools along the U.S./Mexico border.