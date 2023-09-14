Seventeen years ago this month, I flew to Khartoum with the late Gov. Bill Richardson.

The mission was to free my husband, Paul Salopek, a journalist, from captivity in Sudan, along with his translator, Suleiman Moussa, and driver, Idriss Anu. Paul was reporting a story for National Geographic magazine when they were abducted on the western border of Sudan. On Aug. 6, 2006, they disappeared for 10 days. When they surfaced, they had been traded for a box of uniforms and turned over to the Sudanese government. They were flown by helicopter deep into Darfur, separated, imprisoned and charged by the government with “espionage, passing information illegally and reporting false news.”

I will never forget the day Richardson telephoned me at home in Columbus, N.M., offering help. At that time, I, together with Paul’s editors at National Geographic and the Chicago Tribune, had scrambled to locate Paul and were grappling with how to get them out. Over the course of days, we worked an intricate web of contacts and communications, 3 a.m. conference calls, check-ins with the State Department and congressional members. We also had dispatched a message to the governor that one of his constituents had been imprisoned in Sudan. Immediately, Richardson picked up the phone and called me.

Linda Lynch is a visual artist and founder of Pensarte, a literacy program for children in underserved schools along the U.S./Mexico border.

