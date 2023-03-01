On March 14, New Mexico will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bilingual Multicultural Education Act of 1973.

For bilingual/multilingual educators, students, families, and communities across New Mexico, 2023 should be a year to celebrate the fortitude of bilingual multicultural education programs over the last five decades. It should also be a time to reflect on our collective and courageous efforts to preserve the cultures and languages of this region, despite many efforts to eradicate them.

Indeed, it is an invitation to recognize the struggle and resiliency of our Indigenous and Hispano/Chicana communities and political leaders that, despite the efforts to frame bilingual education as a remedial and transitional program, have persisted in their commitment to bilingual multicultural education while centering New Mexico’s languages, cultures, and histories at the core.

Elisabeth Valenzuela is executive director of the New Mexico Association for Bilingual Education. Adrian I. Sandoval is the director of the Center for the Education and Study of Diverse Populations at New Mexico Highlands University.