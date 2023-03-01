On March 14, New Mexico will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bilingual Multicultural Education Act of 1973.
For bilingual/multilingual educators, students, families, and communities across New Mexico, 2023 should be a year to celebrate the fortitude of bilingual multicultural education programs over the last five decades. It should also be a time to reflect on our collective and courageous efforts to preserve the cultures and languages of this region, despite many efforts to eradicate them.
Indeed, it is an invitation to recognize the struggle and resiliency of our Indigenous and Hispano/Chicana communities and political leaders that, despite the efforts to frame bilingual education as a remedial and transitional program, have persisted in their commitment to bilingual multicultural education while centering New Mexico’s languages, cultures, and histories at the core.
New Mexico’s commitment to bilingual multicultural education started well before 1973. Prior to 1912, New Mexican leaders and communities struggled to assert their cultural and linguistic rights. Article 12, section 8 of the New Mexico Constitution underscores the need for all teachers to be bilingual.
In 1915, a mandate that called for the implementation of bilingual education in school districts with 50% or more Hispanic students was introduced by state Sen. Sena of San Miguel County. Since the 1960s, New Mexico has led the way in the implementation of bilingual education programs — the Pecos Project (1963), the Maintenance Bilingual Program (West Las Vegas 1965), and the Dual Language Program (Las Cruces 1967-1980).
In The Shoulders We Stand On: A History of Bilingual Education In New Mexico (2020), Dr. Blum Martínez delineates the three key policies that led to the adoption of the Bilingual Multicultural Education Act. The first was the Bilingual Policy Statement 1967, written by Henry Pascual. It was a one-page document that outlined the advantages of being bilingual and multicultural. The approval of this policy by the State Board of Education helped establish the Division of Bilingual Education, which was charged with supporting local schools in the creation and implementation of programs for bilingual students.
The Bilingual Policy Statement of 1967 led to the 1969 Bilingual Education Act sponsored by Rep. Roberto Mondragón and Sen. Jerry Apodaca. This historic piece of legislation gave local school boards authority to implement bilingual programs and allow instruction in a language other than English as part of the regular school program.
Subsequently, in April 1971, Senate Bill 155, “the Bilingual Instruction Act” was approved. The act established that bilingual programs must instruct in two languages, as well as include the history and culture of the students. Once again, this important legislation demonstrated New Mexico’s political leaders’ commitment to establish bilingual multicultural education programs as a means of asserting the cultural and linguistic right of Nuevo Mexicanos.
In centering the Bilingual Multicultural Education Act as a cultural and linguistic right, we also acknowledge the painful history of language and culture eradication experienced by our Indigenous and Hispana/Chicano communities. Many of our bilingual education advocates — legislators, educators, and community leaders themselves experienced first-hand physical and verbal punishment for speaking their heritage language(s). Such trauma has become generational and, in many instances, continues to afflict the very same cultures and languages that have made New Mexico the uniquely and unapologetic multilingual and multicultural state that it is.
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Bilingual Multicultural Education Act must be a time for us all to reflect on where we have been and to reaffirm, without hesitation or apology, the value and importance of bilingual multicultural education as we continue to move toward the second quarter of this century.
In so doing, it will offer further guidance in response to the Martínez and Yazzie Consolidated Lawsuit by fostering greater equity for our bilingual/multilingual students through practices grounded in social justice and ensuring a multilingual and multicultural legacy for New Mexico.
Elisabeth Valenzuela is executive director of the New Mexico Association for Bilingual Education. Adrian I. Sandoval is the director of the Center for the Education and Study of Diverse Populations at New Mexico Highlands University.