Of course, the Santa Fe Metropolitan Bicycle Master Plan the city set in motion in 2019 did not anticipate the ensuing pandemic — but it did clearly outline the benefits of having a comprehensive network of trails.
During the prolonged period of social distancing, trail use increased significantly, proving just how critical this network is to community health: For many Santa Feans, the trails have been nothing short of a lifeline. And now over $4 million in new funding exists to expand and improve this vital network.
Recently, the city received notice of over $3 million of federal funding for the construction of the south-side section of the Acequia Trail. That’s a lot of money in the trail infrastructure world. And it’s just one of many projects that are being pursued by both the city and the county. The announcement came at the kickoff of Santa Fe Bike Month activities during May, so it’s an opportune moment to celebrate our continued investment in trails. (Find information at santafebikemonth.com.)
The Acequia Trail loosely follows the trajectory of the Acequia Madre, roughly parallel to the Santa Fe River Trail. The new 10-foot-wide, mile-long paved section will connect South Meadows Road at Rufina Street to Agua Fría Road and the existing River and El Camino retracement trails. The engineering design will follow the green infrastructure approach to include stormwater management, climate change adaptation, heat stress reduction, increased biodiversity and enhanced quality of life.
The Acequia Trail is just one of several big-ticket projects aimed at providing multimodal travel and recreational options for Santa Feans. The city also has received funding for the Rail Trail underpass at St. Michael’s Drive, the Tierra Contenta Trail connection to South Meadows, and construction is starting this summer on the Cañada Rincon Trail from Calle Mejia to Camino Francisca/Avenida Rincon; it’s expected to be complete by the end of the year. This $2 million project, which began in 2015, is funded by the federal Transportation Alternatives Program and city impact fees.
The Tierra Contenta Trail extension from Buffalo Grass to South Meadows was also just awarded $1.125 million in federal funding for construction. It will provide an important connection for Tierra Contenta residents to reach Sweeney Elementary and Ortiz Middle schools, and will end approximately one mile from the Arroyo Chamiso Trail to the east. Construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2023.
Trail development goes beyond expanding the ones we have in place; recent and ongoing planning initiatives encourage public input in envisioning the trail networks of the future. Some of these efforts include the city of Santa Fe’s Safe Routes to School Program, last year’s Safe Routes to Parks south-side planning effort led by the Railyard Park Conservancy, ongoing technical assistance to the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization focusing on proposed south-side trails, and Santa Fe County’s efforts to build out the River and Arroyo Hondo trails.
The pandemic and the current distressing wildfires in the region reinforce the importance of doubling down on investments that reduce carbon emissions, increase public health (including mental well-being), and support equitable access to resources and economic diversification. Outdoor recreation and active transportation are becoming more formalized in policy, planning and funding because of their quantifiable long-term benefits and opportunities.
So next time you hop on one of Santa Fe’s trails, think about the figurative path it took to get here and where it will lead for future generations of Santa Feans.