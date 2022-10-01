Backpacks are being filled, lunches packed, crisp cool mornings are returning and stress levels are rising — it’s back-to-school season again. But there’s more than just pens, pencils and notebooks in students’ bags: Big Tobacco is creeping its way back into the classroom, too.
I’m a sophomore in college now, and there’s so much to be excited about this year. For almost three years, our youth has been disrupted by COVID-19, and all we want is a normal year with normal social experiences.
But one problem that has endured throughout the pandemic is youth vaping — it was already a huge problem when I started high school. When I had hip surgery my freshman year, I was forced to take the elevator to go to the bathroom because of bathroom closures due to youth vaping. Throughout my time in the nurse’s office, I saw my peers come in sick to their stomach from vaping too much. And as another school year starts up, it’s still pervasive in my old high school and among my college peers.
With the turn of fall, pumpkin spice-, spiced chai- and cafe latte-flavored vapes are as tightly clutched in the hands of some students as their coffee. Flavors like these were why many of my classmates started vaping. Now, it’s the potent nicotine doses that keep them sipping hits throughout the day.
I’ve seen the impacts of nicotine addiction firsthand. In class, it impacts memory, attention and students’ ability to learn. Athletes struggle to breathe and perform. Classmates who deal with mental health difficulties struggle with the compounding effects of their nicotine addiction. The list goes on and on.
For example, I’m a long-distance runner, and some of my peers who got hooked on vaping ended up running slower and for shorter distances. While struggling with their addiction, they also battle the anxiety from being practically unable to compete.
How did we get here? My generation knew better than to smoke cigarettes, so how did vaping catch on?
The first reason is the tobacco industry. The tobacco industry has known for decades that flavors appeal to kids, and flavors remain one of its most deliberate marketing schemes to lure young people. Today, vape companies make thousands of flavors that often replicate our favorite candy and sweets. They’re unavoidable because they’re in convenience stores and gas stations, usually placed at kids’ eye level or even near the same treats they replicate. And of course, those flavors are shared and bragged about in buses, hallways and all around school.
The second reason is the FDA. Did you know that e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among kids since 2014? I was still in elementary school, and the problem has become worse as long as I’ve been in school. Last September, the FDA was finally supposed to decide which e-cigarettes could stay on the market. But instead of removing the flavored e-cigarettes hooking our generation, the agency has blown through that deadline by more than a year and counting, leaving popular, flavored vapes on shelves.
It feels like the FDA has abandoned its duty to protect my generation from an industry that thrives off our addiction. Instead, teachers, parents, doctors and students are left to handle the problem themselves, which often results in kids getting punished — even though we were already Big Tobacco’s victims.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The FDA can protect kids across the entire country by removing all flavored e-cigarettes from the market, and local leaders can take action even sooner. No more standing by while flavors hook kids — we deserve a happy and healthy school year without Big Tobacco lurking in the back of class.
Anna Grace Hottinger is a Minnesota native now living in Santa Fe. She is currently getting her bachelor’s in public health from New Mexico State University and has been doing tobacco prevention work for over five years.