Backpacks are being filled, lunches packed, crisp cool mornings are returning and stress levels are rising — it’s back-to-school season again. But there’s more than just pens, pencils and notebooks in students’ bags: Big Tobacco is creeping its way back into the classroom, too.

I’m a sophomore in college now, and there’s so much to be excited about this year. For almost three years, our youth has been disrupted by COVID-19, and all we want is a normal year with normal social experiences.

But one problem that has endured throughout the pandemic is youth vaping — it was already a huge problem when I started high school. When I had hip surgery my freshman year, I was forced to take the elevator to go to the bathroom because of bathroom closures due to youth vaping. Throughout my time in the nurse’s office, I saw my peers come in sick to their stomach from vaping too much. And as another school year starts up, it’s still pervasive in my old high school and among my college peers.

Anna Grace Hottinger is a Minnesota native now living in Santa Fe. She is currently getting her bachelor’s in public health from New Mexico State University and has been doing tobacco prevention work for over five years.

