Americans deserve an explanation regarding the new rule changes the Biden administration will impose on homebuyers. On May 1, President Joe Biden implemented a new policy for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, creating a situation where the good credit risk borrower will subsidize the poor credit risk borrower. Yes, you are reading that correctly.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are government-sponsored enterprises. It is worth noting that the last time a U.S. president attempted to force changes on such enterprises to increase lending to riskier homebuyers, it created the biggest mortgage crisis the U.S. has ever seen.

The 2008 housing market crisis involved many factors, and a prime driver of the crash was predatory lending fueled by lower credit standards. We are at significant risk of repeating history.

Alonzo Baldonado is a former state representative and licensed New Mexico real estate broker.

Recommended for you