It’s sad to see them lined up like silver sardines.
They are not sardines, but kids wrapped in those shiny, shock-resistant survival blankets. The news says there were 650 kids a day mid-March. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says that is up from 313 a day in February 2021 and an average of 208 a day throughout 2019.
We normalize the children when we call them UACs (unaccompanied alien children). The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is running out of room and turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help.
Soon the children will be shipped all over the country to a military facility as President Barack Obama did in 2014 during a previous surge. Under Obama’s masterful plan, the numbers of these children rose from 38,759 in 2013 to 68,451 in 2014. President Joe Biden is on track to yield a quarter of a million children this year.
Why do they come? How exactly does a 10-year-old show up at the U.S. border? They are coming to our border now because they heard Biden, on the campaign trail, say the gate is open. Biden canceled the “Remain in Mexico” agreement that Mexico had with former President Donald Trump, and the gates opened.
So parents sent their kids with the cartels’ coyotes and $7,000 to get to the U.S. border. What’s missing from the discussion over Biden’s policy is the fact that another 600,000 non-U.S. citizens overstay their visas and become lost in the system, staying here illegally. Non-U.S. citizens enter America each year with specific permits to visit on visas as students, businessmen and vacationers
Visas have dates that specify when the holders are to leave the country. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security fiscal year 2019 overstay report, 676,400 didn’t leave the country when the permit expired that year. At the end of 2020, the number shrunk to about 500,000. And that’s just one year. Year after year, the number of non-U.S. citizens in our country grows and grows.
Is it serious? Yes.
Is it urgent? Yes.
The 9/11 terrorists overstayed their student visas in 2001 before they successfully executed their plan to kill thousands of Americans.
I’m afraid the Biden administration isn’t interested in who is coming or staying in our country and what their intentions are. I don’t see a policy that keeps children younger than 10 with families, protects Americans through better screening of immigrants or restores the “Remain in Mexico” agreement — or anything like it — coming soon to the United States.
The Biden open-door policy is dangerous, uncontrolled and will hurt America.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.