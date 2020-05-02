New Mexico has a lot to lose if Joe Biden manages to win the White House in November. The economic collapse brought about by his radical agenda would utterly impoverish this state.
That’s not an exaggeration.
Since the earliest days of his campaign, Biden has consistently vowed to repeal the pro-growth policies that President Donald Trump put in place to revive our economy from the doldrums of the Obama-Biden years. Simultaneously, Biden is promising to implement the most extreme environmental agenda our country has ever seen, along with myriad other radical policies that would destroy countless jobs across the country.
“Folks, on day one, I will move to eliminate Trump’s tax cuts,” he pledged last June, endorsing a massive tax hike that would cost the average New Mexico worker an additional $1,391 on their federal income taxes every year. Repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would also take away the foundation of the record-setting economy we enjoyed before the coronavirus pandemic hit, handicapping our recovery from this artificial economic downturn.
Additionally, the presumptive Democrat nominee has promised that there will be “no more subsidies for [the] fossil fuel industry, no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling offshore, [and] no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill” under his administration. That includes fracking, the revolutionary technology that Biden says he would ban immediately upon taking office.
While a Biden presidency would spell disaster for our country as a whole, it would prove to be especially damaging for New Mexico, which has greatly benefited from Trump’s economic policies and is a major player in the energy revolution our country has experienced over the past three years.
A recent analysis from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce projects Biden’s ban on fracking would destroy 142,000 New Mexico jobs by 2025 — or 3.5 times more than the total number of nonfarm jobs created in the state during Trump’s first three years in office.
Moreover, a fracking ban would “wipe out $86 billion in cumulative GDP from the state’s economy through 2025,” while federal, state and local tax revenues will shrink by more than $16 billion. The ban would also result in a $26 billion drop in household income — an average of $10,723 per household — and the cost of living in New Mexico would skyrocket by $5,790 per capita.
As if that weren’t enough of a blow, Biden would also undo Trump’s bold and necessary border security initiatives, leaving our communities more vulnerable to multinational criminal organizations, human traffickers and drug smugglers. The Biden immigration plan reads like it was written by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, referring to the Trump administration’s effective efforts to enforce American immigration law as “an unrelenting assault on our values.”
In a recent public appearance, Biden even embraced the fact that he has “the most progressive record of anybody running for [president],” assuring voters that he is just as much of an extremist as his platform and public statements suggest.
Trump, conversely, has a lengthy record of successes — including the strongest American economy in at least half a century — that he achieved by keeping his promises to the American people. He already resurrected our economy from the ashes of a man-made downturn once, and we can trust he’ll do it again as we emerge from the lockdowns necessitated by COVID-19.
The people of New Mexico deserve to live in safety and prosperity — not fear and poverty. Trump has already shown that he can deliver the former, so why would we ever vote for someone who promises the latter?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.