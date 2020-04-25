(adapted from “Casey at the Bat”):
The outlook wasn’t good for the United States this year.
A virus was wreakin’ havoc; the solution wasn’t clear.
When Prine, Marsalis and Cardoz died, and Charles and Hanks were stricken,
A silence fell upon the world, wondering who’d be next to sicken.
A few went to go shopping, to relieve their deep despair.
The rest went home to quarantine, fearing death was in the air.
The economy was tanking, the clinics had no beds,
Masks and gloves and testing kits were hijacked by the feds.
Some thought that President Donald Trump could save us from this plague,
They counted on his words and tweets, but his promises were vague.
Fauci, Birx and others tried, to quell Trump’s foolish notions,
But in the end, big money won. Trump touted magic potions.
So Trump reopened businesses and released the wicked virus.
The curve resurged; with millions sick, Trump’s policies would kill us.
Most governors were doing their best, but we all knew in the end,
Our fate was in elections, and our hope was in Joe Biden.
There was ease in Biden’s manner as he stepped into the race.
There was pride in Biden’s bearing and a smile on Biden’s face.
A million eyes were on him as he washed his hands with soap.
A million folks applauded when Joe showed them how to cope.
And from 10 million voices, there rose a hearty yell.
It was the voice of reason, that Trump’s allies could not quell.
It pounded on the airwaves, and echoed in our souls,
And Biden, good Joe Biden, was advancing in the polls.
Meanwhile the COVID-19 curse, kept hurtling through the air,
And still Trump stood by, watching it, his arrogance laid bare.
And as the helpless masses saw the virus quickly spread,
“Business is good” said Donald Trump, “forget about the dead.”
From the heartland of America, there rose an angry roar,
Like the beating of the storm waves on a rocky distant shore.
“Impeach again!” yelled Democrats, across our sickened land,
And it’s likely they’d have done so, had not Biden raised his hand.
With charm and grace and clarity, Joe Biden’s vision shone.
He stilled the rising tumult; he bade the world go on.
Trump tried to incite his legions, but as the virus grew,
Even his base rejected that “this thing is just the flu!“
“Help!” cried the maddened millions, “our system is a fraud!”
But with confidence from Biden, Americans were awed.
They saw Joe’s face determined, as he worked to ease their pain,
And they knew that good Joe Biden wouldn’t let Trump be prez again.
A cruel sneer shows from Trump’s thin lips; his teeth are clenched in hate.
With tiny fists he pounds his silver spoon upon his plate.
But voters now hold all the cards, and to the polls they go,
And the viral air is shattered by the force of Biden’s blow.
Everywhere in this favored land, the sun’s now shining bright.
The bands are playing loudly, and everywhere hearts are light.
And everywhere men are laughing, and happy children shout;
But there’s no joy in the White House — Donald Trump’s been voted out!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.