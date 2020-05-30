Recently, Politico proclaimed, “Val Demings’ stock rises on VP shot list."
Like most Americans, I had never seen or heard of that name until Nancy Pelosi thought so highly of this third-term congresswoman to make her the only non-lawyer of seven House impeachment managers.
Then I read this Tweet from Demings: "I am a descendant of slaves who knew they would not make it, but dreamed and prayed that one day I would make it. So despite America’s complicated history, my faith is in the Constitution. I have enforced the laws, and now I write the laws. Nobody is above the law”
Her written and spoken speech have a biblical cadence that will bring a much-needed energy to the presidential campaign.
Born the daughter of a maid and a janitor, she attended segregated schools until she was 14 and became the first in her family to graduate from college.
She began her career as a social worker working with foster children before moving to Orlando to join the police department. She served there for 27 years in virtually every division, becoming chief in 2007. Her career has given her a lifetime of experience dealing firsthand with a vast array of economic and social problems — especially housing, education and crime.
The No. 1 job of a VP candidate is to prosecute the presidential candidate’s case against his opponent.
Here is what Demings said to President Donald Trump in a fierce defense of Joe Biden: “I really think the gall and the nerve of President Trump to try to use this in his campaign, he who has since day one done everything in his power, supported by his enablers, to divide this country, particularly along racial lines. … Look let’s talk about race because we definitely need to, we see it in housing, we see it in health care, we see it in education. Mr. President, let’s do have a serious conversation about race in America and how about working for all the people you represent, and not the privileged few.”
It will not be easy or comfortable for Trump to discuss race and many other matters with her.
Finally, there are three other qualifications: raising three children, five grandchildren and riding her Harley Davidson Road King Classic Motorcycle whenever she can.
