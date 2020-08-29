Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had the audacity to select Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate for 2020. Kamala Harris, a woman of color chosen to fill the second most powerful job in the United States — one among many strong women vetted by Joe Biden’s team. Harris was my first choice of them all, solid, compelling and powerful. I believe it’s because I have experienced and walked in some of the places that Kamala Harris walked, as a Black woman and as an adviser, teacher, activist, coach, supporter, tutor and mentor.
I am from Baltimore, where I grew up with my family. I obtained my education from Baltimore public schools and attended one of Baltimore’s finest historically Black colleges and universities, Coppin State University, where I received my bachelor of science degree and master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation. During my time in Baltimore, I participated in civil rights activities, such as boycotts, student sit-ins at drug store lunch counters, marches and protests. I helped register people to vote and worked at voting polls. My mother and sisters were also active in the civil rights movement.
When one of my sisters graduated from college in 1971, we were fortunate to hear Rep. Shirley Chisholm speak. Chisholm was the author of the book Unbought and Unbossed and was the first African-American woman elected to Congress, representing New York. She also was the first African-American woman, as a Democrat, to run for president of the United States in 1972. I see Kamala Harris in this tradition.
I congratulate and applaud the former vice president for making a fantastic selection of Harris and nominating her to be his running mate for 2020.
Harris stands on the shoulders of many women who paved the way for her and others in the struggle for civil and equal rights. These are women such as Barbara Jordan, the first African-American elected from Texas to the U.S. House of Representatives; Constance Baker Motley, lawyer, state senator from New York and the first African-American federal judge; Fannie Lou Hamer, who fought for women’s rights and voting rights and who said “she was sick and tired of being sick and tired;” Harriet Tubman, who led people from slavery to freedom; Madam C.J. Walker and Ida B. Wells, all activists and leaders. Others include the godmother of the civil rights movement, Dorothy Heights, activist and voting rights advocate for African-American women; Mary McLeod Bethune, educator and founder of Bethune-Cookman College; Daisy Bates and Ella Baker, who worked with other civil rights activists both male and female; Diane Nash, co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), a Freedom Rider on buses and who worked with Congress of Racial Equality (CORE).
As I look at all the struggles our country is going through — the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, school closures and economic decline — I am going to challenge myself to keep going. I have lived in Española for over 25 years. I was employed with the state of New Mexico, working in the local office of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) before retiring in 2015. As one of a few African-American women living in the Española Valley community, I have wanted to extend my hand to help improve the quality of life for people in the area. I have tried to be a positive asset and a good member of the community.
Today, I dare to hope for the brighter days ahead for our country. I believe there is power in hope and believing these things will pass.
I believe the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket offers us this hope, gives us the courage to look ahead, and the strength to keep moving forward.
