Indigenous communities have the right to protect their homelands and inherent knowledge. I remember many trips traveling with my grandpa through the Greater Chaco Landscape on my way between home in Iyanbito to Farmington.

Between the music playing on KGAK — a Diné-speaking radio station — he would tell me stories of our ancestors and the importance of being Diné. He would weld our Diné language and the English language together to ingrain in me our role on Nihimá Nahasdzáán (Mother Earth) as the protectors and voice to the land, air, water and animals across this enchanting landscape. He spoke of the brevity and courage of our ancestors and how they provided a pathway for us to continue to remain Diné to this day.

Through Chaco, the Long Walk, boarding schools and forced assimilation, the inherent knowledge he passed down to me is vital to the continued preservation of our Diné culture and lifeways. Congress and President Joe Biden can protect this generational passing down of inherent Indigenous knowledge. They can start by passing the Chaco Cultural Heritage Protection Act reintroduced by Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. And they can finalize the proposed mineral withdrawal plan to safeguard these stories, songs and prayers passed down about the Greater Chaco Landscape, so that future generations know the strength and brevity of our Indigenous peoples.

Reyaun Francisco is Diné from Iyanbito, N.M., on the Navajo Nation.

